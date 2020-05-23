Summary

the so-called "Spanish Flu" killed 50-100 million people,

Why is What Happened 100 Years Ago Important Now?

The Disease Was Not Spanish

If the origin of the pandemic involved a vaccine experiment on US soldiers, then the US may prefer calling it Spanish Flu instead of The Fort Riley Bacteria of 1918, or something similar

The Disease Which Killed so Many was not Flu nor was it a Virus. It was Bacterial.

"... In the 68 higher-quality autopsy series, in which the possibility of unreported negative cultures could be excluded, 92.7% of autopsy lung cultures were positive for ≥1 bacterium. ... in one study of approximately 9000 subjects who were followed from clinical presentation with influenza to resolution or autopsy, researchers obtained, with sterile technique, cultures of either pneumococci or streptococci from 164 of 167 lung tissue samples.



"There were 89 pure cultures of pneumococci; 19 cultures from which only streptococci were recovered; 34 that yielded mixtures of pneumococci and/or streptococci; 22 that yielded a mixture of pneumococci, streptococci, and other organisms (prominently pneumococci and nonhemolytic streptococci); and 3 that yielded nonhemolytic streptococci alone. There were no negative lung culture results." (3)

Where Did the Spanish Flu Bacterial Pneumonia of 1918-19 Originate?

"... Shortly before breakfast on Monday, March 11, the first domino would fall signaling the commencement of the first wave of the 1918 influenza.



"Company cook Albert Gitchell reported to the camp infirmary with complaints of a "bad cold."



"Right behind him came Corporal Lee W. Drake voicing similar complaints.



"By noon, camp surgeon Edward R. Schreiner had over 100 sick men on his hands, all apparently suffering from the same malady..." (5)

"Several cases of looseness of the bowels or transient diarrhea were noted. This symptom had not been encountered before. Careful inquiry in individual cases often elicited the information that men who complained of the effects of vaccination were suffering from mild coryza, bronchitis, etc., at the time of injection.



"Sometimes the reaction was initiated by a chill or chilly sensation, and a number of men complained of fever or feverish sensations during the following night.



"Next in frequency came nausea (occasionally vomiting), dizziness, and general "aches and pains" in the joints and muscles, which in a few instances were especially localized in the neck or lumbar region, causing stiff neck or stiff back. A few injections were followed by diarrhea.



"The reactions, therefore, occasionally simulated the onset of epidemic meningitis and several vaccinated men were sent as suspects to the Base Hospital for diagnosis." (4)

How did the "Spanish Flu" Spread so Widely and so Quickly?

"Finally, for brief periods and to varying degrees, affected hosts became "cloud adults" who increased the aerosolization of colonizing strains of bacteria, particularly pneumococci, hemolytic streptococci, H. influenzae, and S. aureus.



"For several days during local epidemics — particularly in crowded settings such as hospital wards, military camps, troop ships, and mines (and trenches) — some persons were immunologically susceptible to, infected with, or recovering from infections with influenza virus.



"Persons with active infections were aerosolizing the bacteria that colonized their noses and throats, while others — often, in the same "breathing spaces" — were profoundly susceptible to invasion of and rapid spread through their lungs by their own or others' colonizing bacteria." (1)

"... Fourteen of the largest training camps had reported influenza outbreaks in March, April, or May, and some of the infected troops carried the virus with them aboard ships to France ...



"As soldiers in the trenches became sick, the military evacuated them from the front lines and replaced them with healthy men.



"This process continuously brought the virus into contact with new hosts — young, healthy soldiers in which it could adapt, reproduce, and become extremely virulent without danger of burning out.



"... Before any travel ban could be imposed, a contingent of replacement troops departed Camp Devens (outside of Boston) for Camp Upton, Long Island, the Army's debarkation point for France, and took influenza with them.



"Medical officers at Upton said it arrived "abruptly" on September 13, 1918, with 38 hospital admissions, followed by 86 the next day, and 193 the next.



"Hospital admissions peaked on October 4 with 483, and within 40 days, Camp Upton sent 6,131 men to the hospital for influenza. Some developed pneumonia so quickly that physicians diagnosed it simply by observing the patient rather than listening to the lungs..." (7)



"The United States was not the only country in possession of the Rockefeller Institute's experimental bacterial vaccine.



"A 1919 report from the Institute states: "Reference should be made that before the United States entered the war (in April 1917) the Institute had resumed the preparation of anti-meningococcic serum, in order to meet the requests of England, France, Belgium Italy and other countries."



"The same report states: "In order to meet the suddenly increased demand for the curative serums worked out at the Institute, a special stable for horses was quickly erected ..." (8)

The Road to Hell is Paved with Good Intentions

What Now?

"The question is whether we are to have experiments performed on fully functioning adults and on children who are potentially contributors to society or to perform initial studies in children and adults who are human in form but not in social potential."

In 1918-19, the vaccine industry experimented on soldiers, likely with disastrous results.

Also remember that vaccines may have killed 50-100 million people in 1918-19.

Dr. Gary G. Kohls is a medical doctor working for most of his career as a rural, full-service family practice physician. In 1984 he was awarded a Bush Foundation Medical Fellowship. In the early 1990s Dr. Kohls worked at a Regional Treatment Center as a physician for psychiatric inpatients and later worked at a psychological services clinic. Now retired, he continues to present lectures and seminars to healthcare professionals and the general public, as well as editing the popular e-newsletter Preventive Psychiatry E-Newsletter (PPEN).