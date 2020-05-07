Arrows on the ground, and other physical markers to encourage and enforce distance. Imagine sidewalks with scoring every 6 feet so those walking could make sure they're the human equivalent of a few car lengths behind. Or large sculptures deployed to separate people.

Travis McCready, the singer of the country-rock band Bishop Gunn, will be performing what's billed as an "intimate acoustic set" in Fort Smith at the city's TempleLive venue — but with social distancing measures in place. The show will take place on May 15, three days before the scheduled reopening.



According to Billboard, assigned seats for the show will be at least six feet apart per grouping in what Ticketmaster is calling "fan pods." As fans enter the venue, they'll be required to wear face masks (including the venue's employees), have their temperatures taken at the door and capacity for the 1,100 person venue will be capped at 229.

Are you kidding me?

At a Philadelphia supermarket, the cashier's side of each checkout line has been outfitted with a tent-like plastic enclosure, keeping essential workers safe while on the job.



Alexander Tavares, 19, captured now-viral footage of the new working conditions, constructed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at a store on March 25.

Airlines are pushing back on proposals to require social distancing onboard aircraft. During a press briefing today, airline industry group IATA argued that leaving the middle seat vacant would hurt airlines' ability to recover from the coronavirus crisis and potentially cause a spike of up to 54% in airfares.

and anyone that believes that "proper social distancing" will keep people 100 percent safe is just being delusional.