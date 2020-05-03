Society's Child
TYRANNY! Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extends lockdown to JULY 6 despite ranking 40th on state coronavirus list with 104 deaths
Gateway Pundit
Sat, 02 May 2020 18:40 UTC
But Democrat-led Oregon is not one of them. Oregon, a state with 4.14 million residents did not reopen on Friday. In fact, the liberal state is not reopening anytime soon.
Far Left Oregon Governor Kate Brown is extending the state's lockdown until JULY 6th! TWO MORE MONTHS!
Oregon is ranked 40th in US coronavirus deaths. 40TH! The state has had 104 deaths and ranks next to South Dakota, a state that NEVER shut down!
