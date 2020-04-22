© KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer



Gov. Jay Inslee's office on Wednesday announced that the state will be returning a field hospital deployed to CenturyLink Field Event Center to the U.S. Department of Defense.The action is aimed at helping another state with a more significant need for hospital capacity at this time, according to the Governor's Office."We requested this resource before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with Covid-19 cases," Inslee said in a press release."But we haven't beat this virus yet, and until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we don't continue the measures we've put in place."State officials also say they've recently procured 1,000 hospital beds and over 900 ventilators to assist hospitals responding to the Covid-19 emergency.Additionally, the state is leasing the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima to serve as a 250-bed field hospital if a need arises in Central Washington.