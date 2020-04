© Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

Cardiac patients who flatline will not be taken to area hospitals for further care, according to a new directive handed down as the city battles the rise in coronavirus cases.The council — which sets policies followed by private and government EMS crews in the five boroughs — issued the order to free up emergency room space for the continuing onslaught of COVID-19 cases."It already happens today, but now we're making it a rule," Schenker told the Daily News.In most cases, attempts to resuscitate a patient at the hospital after they flatline in the field "are unsuccessful," Schenker said.Yet, in the COVID-19 world, performing CPR in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital could prove more dangerous for EMS members."When you have someone performing CPR on a patient in the back of an ambulance, it can aerosolize the virus and contaminate the entire ambulance, Schenker said.According to the new directive, EMTs can only continue resuscitation efforts in the ambulance if "there is imminent physical danger to the EMS providers on the scene," the directive notes. Such danger might include violence or a violent threat to EMS workers.Instead of transporting the body to the nearest emergency room, EMTs are directed to contact the city's medical examiner or an NYPD DOA removal team to handle the remains."Emergency departments are severely overcrowded and transporting patients pronounced on the scene only increases emergency departments workload and potentially exposes emergency department staff and patients to COVID-19," the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council said in a statement.The order is just one of several changes in routine emergency response protocols as the city continues to get slammed by coronavirus cases.Traditionally, the city requires two paramedics to staff an advanced life support vehicle and two EMTs to man a basic life support vehicle, officials said.On Wednesday, city firefighters trained as paramedics and EMTs were ordered to assist the FDNY's overloaded medical services bureau as part of a "doomsday scenario," according to union leaders. As part of the service changes, roughly 209 FDNY firefighters with emergency medical technician licenses are now manning rapid response vehicles to respond to sick calls.EMS responded to 5,902 medical calls on Wednesday, officials said.