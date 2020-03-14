© AFP / Mohammed Sawaf

An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members was hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday, Iraqi officials have said. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two Americans., Stars and Stripes reported, citing Iraqi officials. There was no immediate word on casualties.Unconfirmed reports on Iraqi social media saidThe Wednesday attack on Camp Taji claimed three lives and left a dozen more injured. The soldiers killed were identified as a 27-year-old US Army specialist, a 28-year-old US Air Force staff sergeant and a 26-year-old British lance corporal reservist with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.The US and Britain retaliated for the attack by launching airstrikes at Iraqi bases hosting Iraqi Shia militias, which Pantagon blamed for the attack.