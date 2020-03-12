© Ritzau Scanpix/Torben Christensen via REUTERS



Former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, jailed a year ago for refusing to testify before a federal jury investigating WikiLeaks, has attempted suicide ahead of a court hearing, her lawyers said.Manning is in the hospital and recovering, Gizmodo reported on Wednesday citing the imprisoned activist's legal team. The 31-year-old reportedly used a sheet to hang herself inside the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia, according to the Daily Mail. That report has not been officially confirmed.Manning has been locked up since March 2019, when she refused to appear before the federal grand jury and testify against WikiLeaks. Judge Anthony Trenga found the activist in contempt of court and ordered her jailed, later adding a steep fine of $1,000 a day for non-compliance.Judge Trenga was scheduled to hear Manning's motion to end the sanctions on Friday.A month earlier, WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange was hauled out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He is currently awaiting the outcome of extradition hearings on US charges of assisting Manning in hacking the Pentagon computer systems, which could see him imprisoned for 175 years if convicted.