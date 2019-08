© Getty

Here's your depressingly evergreen reminder that Chelsea Manning is still in jail.The whistleblower-turned-activist was jailed on May 17 as punishment for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury's investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. As part of her sentence, she receives daily fines, which support network Chelsea Resists estimates have reached $30,000.Manning, who served seven years in prison for leaking hundreds of thousands of U.S. government documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, was similarly jailed earlier this year for refusing to answer a grand jury's questions about WikiLeaks and Assange. She was incarcerated for over 60 days, about half of which she spent in solitary confinement — conditions that the United Nations would likely deem torturous.These fines have financially ruined Manning, who has been forced to give up her apartment as a result of them, The Sparrow Project reports . Her lawyers requested that the fines should be reduced or vacated in a brief filed in June, arguing that she will never be able to actually pay them off. Still, Manning says, she won't give in.