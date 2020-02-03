© REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman



US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner has said that Palestinians are welcome to suggest changes to borders in the proposed peace plan., he added."What the Palestinian leadership should do is they should engage [with Trump's peace plan].," Kushner told Egyptian journalist Amr Adib in an interview on the El-Hekaya news show on Saturday.He stressed that Palestinians should accept the proposed plan as groundwork for further talks if they want to be "realistic."At the same time, Kushner - one of the chief architects of Trump's peace plan and the president's son-in-law - reiterated that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank,and were called by the UN Security Council "a major obstacle" to lasting peace, will remain in place.One of the objectives of the plan is to "give Israel the land that they're never going to leave anyway," Kushner said.Unveiled earlier this week, the roadmap calls for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital set in the outskirts of East Jerusalem, currently controlled by Israel. However, it offers only a four-year freeze on new Israeli settlements in the West Bank, while the existing ones remain intact.The plan wasand rejected by the Palestinian Authority (PA), as well as the Arab League, whose member states view the roadmap as heavily skewed in favor of Tel Aviv. Shortly after the plan was rolled out, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would annex the Jordan Valley along with the settlements in the West Bank. The PA, in turn, has officially severed all ties with Israel and the US.