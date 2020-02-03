"What the Palestinian leadership should do is they should engage [with Trump's peace plan]. If there are things they want to change, if they don't like where we drew the lines, [they should] come and tell us where they want to draw the lines," Kushner told Egyptian journalist Amr Adib in an interview on the El-Hekaya news show on Saturday.
Comment: You'd think he would've taken that into account before writing this sorry excuse for a 'peace plan'. Kushner apparently read something like two dozen books on the Israel-Palestine conflict in order to get the necessary background for the plan. Well, it appears he must have read about two dozen books written by hardcore Zionists and rabbis, because if he knew anything about the actual history of the region, he would've known this 'deal' was a total non-starter. He should have just framed it for what it really is: the "give Israel what it wants and screw Palestine" plan.
For a great commentary on the plan, see Craig Murray's take here: Trump's 'Deal of the Millennium' Shows The "Two State" Solution Was Always a Lie
He stressed that Palestinians should accept the proposed plan as groundwork for further talks if they want to be "realistic."
At the same time, Kushner - one of the chief architects of Trump's peace plan and the president's son-in-law - reiterated that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law and were called by the UN Security Council "a major obstacle" to lasting peace, will remain in place.
One of the objectives of the plan is to "give Israel the land that they're never going to leave anyway," Kushner said.
Comment: At least he acknowledges - tacitly - that Israel is a criminal nation. And you can't expect criminals to act with a shred of human decency. It's also good to know that Israel is above the law. What counts for the rest of us doesn't count for them. We suppose that's one of the perks of being God's 'chosen' nation.
Unveiled earlier this week, the roadmap calls for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital set in the outskirts of East Jerusalem, currently controlled by Israel. However, it offers only a four-year freeze on new Israeli settlements in the West Bank, while the existing ones remain intact. The plan also rules out the return of all Palestinian refugees, which is one of the key demands of the Palestinian officials.
The plan was predictably endorsed by Israel and rejected by the Palestinian Authority (PA), as well as the Arab League, whose member states view the roadmap as heavily skewed in favor of Tel Aviv. Shortly after the plan was rolled out, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would annex the Jordan Valley along with the settlements in the West Bank. The PA, in turn, has officially severed all ties with Israel and the US.
Comment: It's pretty simple. If Israel supports it, that means there's nothing in it for Palestinians.