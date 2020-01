© REUTERS/Toby Melville

Four key relationships

Unanswered questions

vague pledges about our future direction

Jonathan Arnott is a former British member of the European Parliament. He is now a writer, publisher, and political consultant who has authored books on Brexit and chess. His fields of expertise include education and finance. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanArnott

If the UK 'plays it safe' by copying EU rules after Brexit, we will lose almost everything gained by leaving the European Union and the general public won't forgive the Prime Minister.Over the next eleven months, the shape of Britain's future relationship with the European Union will become evident. With such a large majority, the government has broad latitude to decide its own approach to negotiations.Consider this article to be a warning to Boris Johnson. Do not let the British people down. Do not give in to the EU, in the hope of gaining closer access to its markets., the world's largest economy. The UK has a lot in common with the US, a shared language, a shared history, and a similar economy, but we are different in many ways. A decent UK-US trade deal doesn't have to involve the scare stories of opening our NHS up to US competition (even the Americans have backed off from asking for that), but it won't be easy to agree. In a presidential election year, both sides will be keen to do a deal. Donald Trump will hope it will boost his re-election prospects, whilst Boris Johnson will be keen to show a clear economic gain from Brexit.The second key relationship is the relationship between. There exists a deep connection which dates back for generations. When the UK joined the EU, we turned our backs on our Commonwealth allies. In my opinion, the timing couldn't be better for negotiating new deals with Commonwealth nations.My contacts in the European Union tell me that there is increasing frustration between the EU and India in their own trade negotiations, and that India is now particularly keen on doing a trade deal with the United Kingdom. Again, there is an opportunity for 'added value' from Brexit. In my opinion there are opportunities to reconnect with Australia, New Zealand and Canada. It's easier to do business when you share a common language. I also believe we shouldn't forget countries from Botswana to Mozambique, from Zambia to Malawi, where genuine free trade could help their development so much better than overseas aid.It may be a dwindling economic bloc, but they are still our closest neighbours. We want good trading relationships with them, but those relationships must not scupper the other two.Finally, there is the relationship with the rest of the world. The UK must be clever in its approach. Can we deal with the challenges and opportunities faced by our relationship with China, projected to be the world's largest economy by 2050? The UK will have to walk a tightrope, but there exists economic opportunities which the EU is ill-equipped to deal with. The UK can easily find a competitive advantage over the European Union. Likewise,Leaving the EU tonight won't answer these questions: the withdrawal agreement and political declaration provide a legal framework and. The UK has a clear vision which will enable it to prosper in the coming years, but there is a huge threat to our ability to do that. If the UK is strong, prepared to accept that, then we have a bright future ahead of us. Already the UK is projected by the IMF to grow faster than the Eurozone this year, in stark contrast to Treasury predictions which had suggested a recession and 500,000 job losses.Britain clearly needs to develop trade with the rest of the world. If we sign up to future not-seen-yet EU regulations, no self-respecting country will want to do business with us. They would be writing a blank cheque. Boris Johnson must never allow the UK to be sucked back in to many of the things we've worked so hard to gain our freedom from. If our Prime Minister is up to the task, that's all well and good.