Dissatisfaction with democracy within developed countries is at its highest level in almost 25 years, according to University of Cambridge researchers.Academics have analysed what they say"Across the globe, democracy is in a state of malaise," report author Roberto Foa said.The study, from the University of Cambridge's Centre for the Future of Democracy,"We find that dissatisfaction with democracy has risen over time and is reaching an all-time global high, in particular in developed countries," Dr Foa said.The research,around the world, is based on asking people if they are satisfied or dissatisfied with democracy in their own country.This was an era of the collapse of Communist power in Eastern and Central Europe and the apparent ascendancy of Western democracy - with "global sentiment" appearing to be supportive of the rise in democracy.But- with rising dissatisfaction.The study suggests this could reflect political and social reverberations of the "economic shock" ofIt warns of a loss confidence in democracy and says the rise of populism is not so much a cause but a symptom.In the UK, the study says, from the 1970s satisfaction with democracy rose consistently for 30 years - reaching a high point in the years following the millennium.But- following global trends such as the financial crisis and national controversies such as MPs' expenses.And researchers say, which could reflect the political stalemate around Brexit, in surveys carried out before December's general election:The study says satisfaction has deteriorated in the wake of the financial crash, with"If confidence in democracy has been slipping, it is because democratic institutions have been seen failing to address some of the major crises of our era, from economic crashes to the threat of global warming," said Dr Foa."To restore democratic legitimacy, that must change."