© John Roca

A heartless NYPD cop and his wicked fiancée starved and tortured his autistic 8-year-old son, even mocking the child as he collapsed from the hypothermia that would claim his young life, officials said Friday as the Long Island couple was charged in the boy's murder.Michael Valva, 40, a 15-year officer assigned to the transit bureau, and fiancée Angela Pollina, 42, tried to make it look like they were as idyllic as the Brady Bunch, living with Valva's three sons and Pollina's three girls — each from previous relationships — at the couple's home in Center Moriches, but their sitcom veneer hid a sinister secret, a former nanny said."It's sad. They wanted to give the impression they were the 'Brady Bunch' family when it was more like a home crashing," Amanda Wildman, who babysat the family from 2017 to 2018, told The Post Prosecutors revealed at Valva's arraignment that he and Pollina even taunted Thomas for being cold on the morning he died — after keeping him in the freezing garage all night."Because he's hypothermic," Pollina replied, according to Newcombe. "When you wash with cold water and it's freezing out you become hypothermic."Later, Pollina put the same question to Valva.When Pollina apparently walked into the garage and asked Valva what he was doing, Valva said: "I'm f-king suffocating him that's what I'm doing," prompting Pollina to say, "Take your hands off his mouth. There are people everywhere," according to Newcombe.Authorities responded to the home at 9:40 a.m. that day, after Valva reported that his son fell in the driveway while waiting for the school bus an hour earlier.Valva, who was immediately suspended without pay and stripped of his guns, told cops his son lost consciousness after the fall, according to Hart."When officers arrived, Michael Valva was performing CPR on his son in the basement," she said.Medics rushed the boy to Long Island Community Hospital and when he arrived there, his body temperature was just 76 degrees, according to Hart. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Valva allegedly put the boy's body in a warm bath in order to raise his body temperature before calling cops, a police source told The Post.The Suffolk County source told The Post that Valva got angry with Thomas and beat the boy the day before his death.As punishment, Thomas was ordered to stay in the garage, the source said.Investigators believe Thomas, as well as his 10-year-old brother, Anthony, were subjected to punishment, including "food deprivation and exposure to extremely frigid temperatures," Hart said, adding, "We are still investigating the extent of the abuse and if it extended to all of the children."Hart noted that authorities did a welfare check at the residence in May 2019, but the family was not home at the time."This case has hit our department hard, even our most seasoned detectives," the commissioner said.Thomas and his 6- and 10-year-old brothers lived at the home along with Pollina's three daughters — 11-year-old twins and an 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Child Protective Services removed all five surviving children from the home after the parents were arrested, Hart said.Thomas' brothers were with their biological mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, 36, on Friday."There are so many people responsible for this tragedy," Zubko-Valva, who is divorced from Valva, told The Post.Thomas had autism and his 10-year-old brother, Anthony, has a learning disability, the mom said.The helpless mother even detailed the alleged abuse on a Twitter account she created in January 2018 under the name "StandAgainstChildAbuse."In one tweet, she posted what appears to be a 2018 report from the East Moriches School District detailing how Thomas and Anthony, were being neglected by Valva and Pollina."Biggest concern is that Mr. Valva and his fiancée Angela do not understand the depth of Anthony and Thomas's disabilities," reads the letter, written by a school psychologist.The letter went on to say that "both Anthony and Thomas come into school hungry and frequently say they did not eat breakfast because they did not ask for breakfast or got in trouble."The school district refused to comment on the documents.Valva and Pollina pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and were held without bail.