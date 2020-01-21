© Claudio Cabrera / MintPress News



Behind the curtain, a different narrative for Iraq-US Tensions

Indeed, the demonstrations started

whereby a third party [presumed to be mercenaries or U.S. soldiers] would target both the demonstrators and security forces and kill them

Trump called me immediately and physically threatened myself and the defense minister in the event that there was more talk about this third party

Reports of a "third side" firing on Iraqi protesters were picked up by major media outlets at the time

"Reports say the security forces opened fire, but another account says unknown gunmen were responsible... a source in Karbala told the BBC that one of the dead was a guard at a nearby Shia shrine who happened to be passing by. The source also said the origin of the gunfire was unknown and it had targeted both the protesters and security forces. (emphasis added)"

the deal that was signed between Iraq and China would see

around 20 percen

t of Iraq's oil revenue go to China in exchange for reconstruction

The Iraq-China oil deal - a prelude to something more?

the U.S. government

threatened to cut off Iraq's access

to its central bank account, currently held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Petrodollar and the Phantom of the Petroyuan

"Over the last three years, under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before and America has achieved energy independence. These historic accomplishments changed our strategic priorities. These are accomplishments that nobody thought were possible. And options in the Middle East became available. We are now the number-one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent, and we do not need Middle East oil."

it still very much needs to continue to dominate how oil is traded and sold on international markets in order to maintain its status as both a global military and financial superpower

"The takeaway from the petrodollar phenomenon is that as long as countries need oil, they will need the dollar. As long as countries demand dollars, the U.S. can continue to go into massive amounts of debt to fund its network of global military bases, Wall Street bailouts, nuclear missiles, and tax cuts for the rich."

"The new strategy is to enlist the energy markets' help: Beijing may introduce a new way to price oil in coming months — but unlike the contracts based on the U.S. dollar that currently dominate global markets, this benchmark would use China's own currency. If there's widespread adoption, as the Chinese hope, then that will mark a step toward challenging the greenback's status as the world's most powerful currency... The plan is to price oil in yuan using a gold-backed futures contract in Shanghai, but the road will be long and arduous."