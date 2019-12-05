Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare monkeys
Indian farmer Srikanth Gowda has painted his pet dog Bulbul with black stripes and yellow color to make it look like a tiger in an effort to protect his coffee crop from the attack of monkeys.

The farmer told, "I now take Bulbul to the fields twice a day -- in the morning and evening. I have seen monkeys running away at the sight of the dog. The monkeys now refrain from entering my plantations."

Indian reports stated that Bulbul's stripes were painted on using hair dye.


TIGER DOG