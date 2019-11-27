Draconian Climate Change Agenda: Back to The Medieval Green World
First there would be no mass production of steel without coke from coking coal to remove oxygen from iron ore. People could cut trees in forests for charcoal to produce pig iron and crude steels, but forests would soon be exhausted. Coal saved the forests from this fate.
We could produce gold and silver without using mineral hydro-carbons and with ingenuity we could probably produce unrefined copper, lead and tin and alloys like brass and bronze. But making large quantities of nuclear fuels, cement, aluminium, refined metals, plastics, nylons, synthetics, petro-chemicals and poly pipes would be impossible.
Making wind turbines and solar panels would also be impossible without fossil fuels. A wind turbine needs lots of steel plus concrete, carbon fibre and glass polymers as well as many other refined metals - copper, aluminium, rare earths, zinc and molybdenum. Solar panels and batteries need high-purity ingredients - silicon, lead, lithium, nickel, cadmium, zinc, silver, manganese and graphite - all hard to make in backyard charcoal-fired furnaces. Transporting, erecting and maintaining wind and solar farms plus their roads and transmission lines needs many pieces of diesel-powered machinery.
Every machine on earth needs hydro-carbons for engine oil, gear oil, transmission oil, brake fluid, hydraulic oil and grease. We could of course use oils from, seals, beeswax and whales for lubrication - the discovery of petroleum saved the whales from this fate.
Roads would be a challenge without oil-based bitumen. The Romans made pretty good roads out of cobble-stones (this would ease unemployment). But hard labour would not sit well with aging baby-boomers or electronic-era Millenniums.
Cars, railways, motor launches, aeroplanes, I-Phones, TV and cat-scans would be out. Horses, oxen, sulkies, wooden rowing boats, sailing ships, herbal medicine and semaphore would have a huge revival. Some wood-burning steam tractors may still work and wood-gas generators may replace petrol in some old cars.
This is the return to the "zero-emissions" world that Green extremists have planned for us.
But modern life cannot not be supported by a pre-coal/oil economy. Without reliable electricity and diesel-powered farm machinery and transport trucks, cities are un-sustainable. In Green-topia 90% of us people will need to go.
But Greens should not expect us to go quietly.
Humanity might survive whereas, on our current trajectory, the future outlook appears debt ridden, polluted, filthy, sick and dystopian - followed by a nothingness where humanity wouldn't want to exist even if it could.
Why is it that I haven't heard anyone of these climate fanatics mention the militaries. Are little military here in Canada use's copious amounts of hydrocarbons for it's planes, ships, track and wheeled vehicle. I can't even imagine how much the US military would use in a single day. The up-keep of these machines is imposable without hydrocarbons.Same thought hit me. War industry is not on the "must shut it down" list somehow.
It would be cool if these kids started putting that kind of pressure on their idiotic parents that are using them to get new taxes and some eugenics implemented. Already this movement has lost its head and who knows what they might do tommorow.
Imagine shutting down war industry. All that CO2 and polluting without care for nature
But Greens should not expect us to go quietly.Share Tony Heller's work on YT. Hes debunking fake climate science like a pro.
A lot of quality info has to be shared to speed up dismantling these "climate activist" and all "Al Gore like" carbon tax agendas. He is a lighthouse for truth on Earth climate history and real science on it. He has realclimatescience.org too.
It's definitely globalization that is destroying the environment.
I get about 6 ounces of junk mail every week. Multiply that by 100 million addresses.
Lots and lots of horrific waste from big corps and government. Individuals and their pathetic electric cars and recycling are nothing more than a joke.
At the monent, they still try it with the infertilizing Vegan diet. War might follow ...