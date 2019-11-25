© screenshot



"Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people. It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others' foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests."

Tulsi Gabbard may be trailing in the polls, but she certainly set herself apart from the other 2020 hopefuls.The veteran has been mercilessly attacked by her own party. Hillary Clinton, defying all logic, accused her of being a Russian operative (sound familiar?).Gabbard is even taking on Google for alleged attempts to censor her.It seems the liberal establishment is doing everything they can to squash their fellow Democrat. But Tulsi is not backing down.From Western Journal:Ouch. I wonder how all those liberals felt when one of their all accused them of not being the party for the people?I mean, we conservatives have been saying this for years. Democrats appeared to have long ago sold out to corporate interests, globalists, and D.C. lobbyists.It is the very reason Democrats fight Trump so much. The president is putting the American people first, not powerful special interests.Yet their decisions seem much move motivated by whoever is pulling the strings in D.C.While her policies are far from the president's, at least she is being bold and honest enough to confront her own party.When was the last time we saw a Democrat do that? I can't even remember.The sad reality is, despite her words, the rest of the party will not wake up. They will continue to be, as she said, influenced by these other forces.Instead of putting Americans first.