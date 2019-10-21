Clinton Gabbard
2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard claimed the Democrat establishment will end a politician's career if they stand up to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard's video, posted Sunday afternoon on Twitter, is the latest in a string of attacks between the Hawaii congresswoman and the former presidential candidate. The controversy began when Clinton accused Gabbard of being a Russian asset.


She began, "People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my 'political career.' They said, 'Clinton will never forget, that she and her rich and powerful friends, her allies in politics and in the media will make sure that you are destroyed.'"

"But if they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that's exactly the message that they want to get across to you. You stand up to Hillary and the party power brokers, if you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message," Gabbard stated.

Days ago, Clinton said that Gabbard was being supported by Russia on the Campaign HQ podcast, which is hosted by former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe.

"They are also going to do third party again. I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said of Gabbard.

Gabbard responded to Clinton's comments hours later, calling her "the queen of warmongers" and accusing her of being the "embodiment of corruption."