A series of strange and mysterious howls were recently caught on tape by a Canadian hunter, and netizens could not help but speculate about the nature of the sounds - with the craziest theories coming up, including those pointing to such legendary creatures as Sasquatch or Wendigo.Gino Meekis was hunting grouse several kilometres from Sioux Lookout, Ontario on 3 October alongside his wife and grandson when. The video, later posted on YouTube, has collected almost a million views, with people left guessing about who or what could have made these sounds.Meekis, who was later approached for comment by Vice, is an experienced hunter accustomed to different sounds in the Canadian wilderness but even he was confused by the howls."When it let out the first scream, I thought it was a moose, but my mind changed when it screamed again and again", the hunter said.The family retreated to their vehicle shortly after the sounds appeared to move closer, as Meekis's wife became particularly scared of the noise.", Meekis said.Although many YouTube users have suggested the sounds could be attributed to a wolf or an injured animal in distress, others alluded to the existence of otherworldly creatures, such as Sasquatch, a werewolf, or even to a malevolent folklore spirit called Wendigo."This is what I imagined a werewolf would sound like..." one user wrote on YouTube."It's sounds like a grieving Sasquatch", another suggested.Some netizens, however, were not frightened by the howls captured in the video, joking that it had simply recorded the collective cry of Canadian hockey fans watching their team lose or someone stepping on a lego.