MindMatters: The Value And Relevance of Joker
Sat, 19 Oct 2019 00:00 UTC
This week on MindMatters we examine the themes and subtexts of this nihilistic anti-hero story: how Joker holds a mirror up to our contemporary societal malaise - and how the film succeeds in its functioning as art. We also look at how it strips away the charismatic "clown prince of crime" and agent of chaos - into a much more clinical, nuanced and accurate reading of the criminal mind, and just why this depiction is so insightful, rightfully disturbing, and extremely valuable to a public that is all too used to two-dimensional representations of evil in popular culture.
Running Time: 01:54:24
Download: MP3 — 105 MB
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for SOTT.net since 2014 and is a co-host for MindMatters. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.
Corey Schink was born and raised in the Midwestern United States, where he worked on farms and as a welder, musician, and social worker. His interests in government, philosophy and history led to his writing for SOTT in 2012 and to becoming a SOTT editor and SOTT Radio co-host in 2014. He now resides in North Carolina, where he enjoys the magnificent views of the Appalachian Mountains.
They made a wasteland and called it peace.
Recent Comments
Like, what, you really went to cinema? :) Now I have to see this movie
A simple, observable truth is that we do co-create our reality.
Wait a minute...588 instances of mishandled classified information and there was "no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of...
It's been rejected. Back to square one.
I feel bad for the poor horse on the side, who seems to have been trying desperately to escape his fate. He didn't get far. Too bad he couldn't...