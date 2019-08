CO2 Coalition Study

The Cost of Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

The Cost of Transitioning Electric Generation to Renewables

Conclusion

Many of the Democrats running for President in 2020 support the Green New Deal that was introduced by Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Markey of Massachusetts. The Green New Deal, however, would require a $10 tax increase on a single gallon of gas, according to a study by the CO2 Coalition. Key to the Green New Deal is the goal of eliminating gasoline-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles. But in order to make electric cars desirable to consumers gasoline prices would have to increase to $13 per gallon. Such a tax would undoubtedly harm consumers and the U.S. economy.The CO2 Coalition study entitled " The Social Cost of Carbon and Carbon Taxes " examines the social cost of carbon (SCC), which is an estimate of the discounted future costs to the world economy due to the atmospheric warming caused by a metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions, and the level of carbon taxes needed to encourage a major change in technology. To make decisions in the energy sector, the Obama administration established its own social cost of carbon. The Obama administration's decision to look at costs to the world economy was contrary to official U.S. policy at the time because those estimates were supposed to be made only on the basis of the U.S. economy.The SCC is often suggested as the logical starting point for a "carbon tax" to encourage the use of alternative sources of energy, such as transitioning from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.The CO2 Coalition, as well as others, found that the government's SCC is so sensitive to input assumptions that small and reasonable variations can produce almost any carbon tax. As a result, it is not a suitable tool for guiding public policy, including taxes on energy.A $10 carbon tax on gasoline added to today's gasoline price of about $3 per gallon would make gasoline cost about $13 per gallon at the pump. Note that that price is two to three times what Europeans pay for petroleum-based transportation fuels, which on average total $5 to $6 per gallon for gasoline and $4 to $5 per gallon for diesel. Europeans typically drive somewhat smaller gasoline and diesel-powered cars than Americans.The authors estimated the carbon tax needed to replace natural gas generation with wind or solar power. Assuming that electricity generated from natural gas costs about 4 cents per kilowatt hour, adding a $40 tax on carbon dioxide would increase the cost of natural gas generation by about 25 percent. A carbon tax of $40 per metric ton probably would reduce energy consumption slightly at the margin, but is nowhere near high enough to bring about a significant substitution of renewable fuels.And, given that the United States emits about 15 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions compared to China which emits 28 percent of the world total,According to China's commitment to the Paris Climate agreement, the country will not begin to reduce carbon dioxide emissions until after the year 2030.Most Americans would find $13 per gallon gasoline unacceptable. The impacts on households and businesses of all kinds would be enormous. A quadrupling of gasoline prices would plunge the U.S. economy into a deep recession.