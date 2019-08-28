This latest poll, conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal paints a picture of an angry America. But these Americans aren't angry at one another, they are angry at the political and financial establishment that continues to fleece them in the name of "Freedom."
This anger doesn't stem from Trump either as it's been there since before him.
"Four years ago, we uncovered a deep and boiling anger across the country engulfing our political system," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, which conducted this survey in partnership with the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies. "Four years later, with a very different political leader in place, that anger remains at the same level."
As NBC points out, the poll finds that 70 percent of Americans say they feel angry "because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington." Forty-three percent say that statement describes them "very well."
The answer is quite simple: because it's true!
As the torrent of Podesta emails from WikiLeaks exposed the crimes of the Clinton dynasty in 2016, the FBI followed up by releasing their own documents that were just as damning. Buried inside 100 pages of heavily redacted interview summaries from the FBI's investigation into Clinton, Americans were exposed to a series of allegations that were nothing short of bombshell — documenting an ultra-secret, high-level group within the government, who were actually referred to as "The Shadow Government."
This Shadow Government has long been kept in the dark realms of conspiracy theory. However, thanks to the efforts of WikiLeaks and the push by Americans for more transparency, the truth has now become stranger and even more corrupt than fiction. Make no mistake, it is for this reason that Julian Assange is currently rotting in a cage.
With every action recorded, phone tapped, innocent family surveilled, right stripped, and citizen killed by their government, the term "Freedom" has become a mere symbolic representation of the brittle shell of America left behind after being gutted by unelected operatives in the deep state hell bent on total control and perpetual war.
Comment: Don't miss: American Apocalypse Coming: The Deep State's Plot to Destabilize the Nation is Working
Those who thought electing Donald Trump could somehow change this paradigm are beginning to figuring out that no matter what puppet resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, those who lurk behind the scenes are the ones shaping US policy.
No matter how much you may disagree or even like Donald Trump, the idea of a secret and unelected government forcing change without the public's consent behind the scenes should shock the conscience.
And now, after flip-flopping on promises not to start wars, not to attack state's rights, not to go after the second amendment, and to expose Saudi Arabia's crimes, it appears that Trump has simply become part of that very same apparatus.
The US political system is set up in such a manner that it allows for anyone with enough money to steer policy that benefits them personally. Politicians are hardly particular when it comes to who's throwing money at them, so ownership is constantly in a state of flux.
The controlled politicians, the rigged system, and the elite are not some vast conspiracy as much as they are a tendency of the state in general. As long as a system exists that allows government force to be bought and sold for the benefit and privilege of a few, these atrocities will continue.
The money shoved into the pockets of politicians on behalf of special interest groups, aka bribery, has become so mainstream and widely accepted that no one even bats an eye at the billions doled out to their elected officials on behalf of lobbyists.
Republicans and Democrats alike sit back in their plush, taxpayer funded offices in white marble buildings, rubbing elbows with elite businesspersons who pay them to write laws that create unfair advantages for their industries. In the extremely rare case that a politician resists this corruption and refuses to conform, they are ridiculed by fellow lawmakers, painted as kooks by the MSM, and their supporters labeled as radical nutjobs, ie Ron Paul.
Meanwhile, We The People argue over the various privileges granted, and how much of our paychecks can be stolen by the almighty rulers on high.
The reason it's so hard for people to break out of their two-party shells and see that there are no differences between politicians with a 'D' and politicians with an 'R,' is a complex one. However, much of the reason we refuse to see things as they are is that humans have a naturally tribalistic tendency. Democrats and Republicans know and employ multiple techniques to keep you on their team, aka tribe.
The main technique used is 'Us vs. Them' manipulation, as seen by this current poll. In spite of the heavy desire to elect someone else, Americans are force fed only two options.
Constantly pointing out the flaws of the perceived 'them' group makes the 'us' group easily dismiss logical information without applying any critical thought. This is how both Democrats and Republicans can pass freedom shattering police state laws, bipartisanly, and the masses continue to support their party. All the blame from such horrid policy is easily written off and passed on to the "other guy."
This method of ridicule invokes the "Black and White" constraint of thinking; there are only two choices, and one is detrimental while the other is our savior. MSM and politicians love this constraint on your mind because they can simply convince you that you must go their way, and not with this utterly ridiculous choice.
In the meantime, however, Republicans are for big government, if with war, and the democrats are for war, if with big government. And, the only "change" people see is their dwindling bank accounts.
Seeing outside of the two-party paradigm is a difficult task. It can take years for people to break their conditioning and see the political system for the rigged game that it is.
The good news is that this poll shows it is continuing to happen and once you see the system for what it is, you cannot unsee it. No one goes back to sleep, despite the fact that waking up to the system can be particularly stressful. And, if this poll shows us anything, it's that people are beginning to see the two-party paradigm for the sham that it is.
The number of people waking up to the controlled two-party system is ever-increasing and those people, in turn, wake up others.
If you are one of those people who sees Washington DC as the Don King boxing match that it is, then you are doing something right. You are likely a reader of the alternative media, you probably don't watch massive amounts of television, and you likely have a thirst for a lesser ignorance.
If you are accused of being a liberal and a conservative in the same conversation, it's probably because you have broken free from the cult-like constraints placed on you by the system.
However, only waking up is not enough. If you want to affect positive change in this world, then you have to become that change. This doesn't mean that you have to go out, buy a bullhorn and begin screaming in the streets.
Simply changing your purchasing habits can force a change far greater than any bullhorn. Voting with your dollars is far more effective at inciting change than a voting booth.
The radical and peaceful change that society needs will most assuredly not originate from the center of the very system that is designed to prevent it.
You can quite literally 'be the change that you want to see in this world,' and you can start this now.
Do not be discouraged by the establishment who attempts to silence your radical and peaceful views and keep them on the fringe. They do it out of fear, it's merely an act of self-preservation, and it shows that open-mindedness and peace are overcoming cruelty and ignorance. Always remember, no army can stop an idea whose time has come.