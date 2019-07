The mercury topped out at 21C (69.8F) in Alert last Sunday, surpassing the previous record high for the settlement of 20C (68F) set in 1956 (solar minimum of cycle 18) — which begs the obvious question,Breathe in... and out...The media's latest heat-related tizzy comes fresh-on-the-heels of the Anchorage flap, when Alaska's largest city recorded 32C (90F) on July 4 which busted the all-time record high for the outlying state.However, and in another attempt by me to apply logic, what the mainstream media ALWAYS neglects to mention is all thatoccurring simultaneously further south.For example, while Alert saw heat last weekend, vast regions to its south were experiencing markedly cooler than normal summer highs, with temperature departures as much as 16C below-average felt as far down as Louisiana and Mississippi:Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska, has gotten very excited regarding the recent warm weather up north, probably because it justifies his pay packet: "Surface temperatures are above normal everywhere around Alaska. The entire Gulf of Alaska, in the Bering Sea, in the Chukchi Sea south of the ice edge, exceptionally warm waters, warmest on record, and of course record-low sea ice extent for this time of year off the north and northwest coasts of the state."But all that means nothing unless you look at things as a whole.And the whole would indicate a drastically different climate reality to one the MSM, UN and IPCC would have you believe. Because when you incorporate the sun into your models and forecasts (which the IPCC refuses to do) it is instantly revealed thatPerversely, a warming Arctic and Alaska serves as further evidence for this:According to NASA,(Alaska, the Arctic and the North Atlantic/southern Greenland being the largest of these), though the averaged temperature increase wasn't enough to cause additional ice-melt, a rise from -34C to even -32C wouldn't, of course — whereas a decrease of 2C at the lower latitudes would have a detrimental impact; driving glacial advance and increasing albedo while also devastating growing regions.Research ( Mikhaël Schwander, et al, 2017 ) has linked ato low solar activity.During a solar minimum, the jet stream's usual Zonal Flow (a west-east direction) reverts to more of a Meridional Flow (a north-south direction) — this is exaggerated further during a Grand Solar Minimum, like the one we're entering now, and explains why regions become unseasonably hot or cold and others unusually dry or rainy, with the extremes lasting for an extended period of time.And, again according to NASA, the sun is now entering its weakest solar cycle of the past 200 years:The upshot of which will be increasing departures from the norm including much colder, harsher winters and shortened growing seasons at earth's lower latitudes (where us humans reside).Warmth is beneficial for life, how the media has convinced people otherwise is baffling, and dangerous.The cold times are returning and they're bringing crop failure and famine along with them.In fact, theand as a result is experiencing, and the story is similar across the globe.It's beginning.The time to prepare is now.Grow your own.