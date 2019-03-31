© Irish Defence Forces / Flickr.com

The more the Mideast and North Africa are destabilized, the easier it has been to encourage massive migratory flows to European shores.

For the past decade, the coast of Europe has been inundated with a practically ceaseless flow of migrants from the Mideast and Africa almost all under the guise of "refugees" fleeing from some war and chaos in their own lands. At first, most Europeans welcomed them with open arms, having been pressed by their governments and religious leaders to do so out of charity and compassion. As time passed though,falsely claiming asylum status, settling in ethnic ghettos of extrajudicial religious practices that are alien to the European spirit. Confronted by the increasingly dismal conditions which now plagued portions of their nations, many began to investigate further into not only what has caused the migrant influx butboth directly and directly by it.Countless investigations have shown thatthat act as little more than ferries to taxi migrants across the Mediterranean where they arrived by the thousands per week. From that point, these NGOs, along with various religious and charitable institutions, have then proceeded to settle them in camps and social centers, all to the tune of large profits for the care and feeding of their human charge. Not only have migrants been given housing and meals, but even pay of €35 a week for their expenses (as well as free roam of cities and surrounding areas outside these camps under the pretext of seeking employment). As expected, this has generated more than its share of problems for those areas who have received this influx of human cargo.Organized crime has also played its part well in arranging to smuggle many groups of migrants, either to their port of departure on the war-ravaged coasts of Libya, and even from a country of entry (where a migrant must reside for five years if they have claimed asylum), or even across these borders to wealthier nations with much more expansive social welfare benefits and economic conditions for them to take advantage of. Besides the usual groups of "Open Borders" and humanitarian advocates,in order to speed up the migration process by smuggling them into other nations of Europe.¹How, one may ask did this chaotic, almost doomsday scenario in which endless waves of humans have been allowed to cross unabated, (when they arrive are barely vetted) proceeded without much question by the various European states? One would be extremely naïve to believe that these recent events are just unplanned and sporadic coincidences. No,From the 19th century onward, the great powers of Europe scrambled to carve out colonial empires from Africa and to utilize their resources and populations to acquire further world economic and military influence. After the Second World War, the tremendous financial cost of maintaining these colonies, as well as the growing demands for independence their members, led to the gradual, and many times violent removals of European military powers from Africa.However, while withdrawing their military might, the elites never withdrew their financial grasp over the African continent. Event to this day, they continue to exert a strong economic grasp, almost neocolonial in nature, over their former colonies. The desire to continue close ties between Europe and Africa has been pursued for decades. In 1995, the same year in which Europe began its open borders Schengen agreement, the 28 member states of the European Union and 15 Mediterranean countries from North Africa, Western Asia, and Southern Europe formedA clear aim, although not mentioned outright, was to allow for greater "freedom of movement", not just for goods and trade but peoples as well, more specifically peoples from Africa and Asia to flow more freely into Europe (, like so many other instances in government, their leaders, both elected officials and unelected bureaucracy and business leaders made the decision on their behalf. The intended consequences of agreeing to a design for a borderless socio-economic zone between continents began to immediately be felt (case in point,Since the September 11 attacks in America and the near endless interventions, revolutions and upsets that have followed, the foreign-born population of Europe has only continued to increase and swell to dramatic new proportions. WhileThis never-ending supply of profits had from the flood of cheap labor who will work to produce low cost manufactured goods to feed the beast of consumer capitalism while indigenous Europeans and their businesses and communities are swallowed up into dissolution. The foreign-born population is already nearing the tipping point and must be halted before the foreign-born reach levels that, factored in with substantially higher birth rates than the natives, will be almost impossible to contain or halt within just a few decades., not in secret conferences or committees, but by their recklessness in allowing for such an unregulated and unchecked flow of outsiders to enter their lands without so much as showing any expression of concern for the outcome of this policy. In fact, they have gone as far as accusing and even prosecuting those who have tried to warn their fellow citizens of this danger as "racist" simply for opposing this admitted replacement scheme.Happily, across the nations Europe, many have awakened to the unpleasant reality of their leader's designs and have begun to elect leaders who are openly challenging these plans.as well as the corrupt NGO operations that have enabled it. Italy's deputy PM and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, has single-handedly halted almost all migrant vessels from entering Italian waters through closing the country's ports to these human trafficking taxi services. From Hungary, PM Viktor Orban has challenged the demands of Brussels for migrant quotas from EU member states, reiterating that his nation will not allow itself to be demographically and culturally replaced by others regardless of what costs may be inflicted on them for not doing so. His country is not alone for almost all of central Europe is in staunch accord with such a policy. Increasingly, even members of traditionally left-leaning parties have begun to come out against this suicidal migration scheme believing rightfully that it drives down wages for the working classes and disadvantages and overburdens the welfare state that many rely on for assistance.The (albeit slow going sometimes) awakening of Europe against the apocalyptic mass-migration scheme and eventual plans for continental merger seems to have been triggered. Whatever will become of the elites who fostered it, if they will ever be exposed or convicted (perhaps just driven from their offices and financial centers, but millions would love to see them swing) has yet to be seen. What is clear is that there is no way that those who pull the strings of power can continue to implement their plans for long now thatWe hope that this will continue unabated until such a time as peace and normalcy have returned to one stable continent. Only time will tell.