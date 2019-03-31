Countless investigations have shown that a vast network of none governmental organizations (NGOs), many with ties to unsavory figures such as George Soros and his "Open Society Foundation", are not only responsible for lobbying the European Union and its various governments for increased refugee admittance, but also in operating the rescue boat services that act as little more than ferries to taxi migrants across the Mediterranean where they arrived by the thousands per week. From that point, these NGOs, along with various religious and charitable institutions, have then proceeded to settle them in camps and social centers, all to the tune of large profits for the care and feeding of their human charge. Not only have migrants been given housing and meals, but even pay of €35 a week for their expenses (as well as free roam of cities and surrounding areas outside these camps under the pretext of seeking employment). As expected, this has generated more than its share of problems for those areas who have received this influx of human cargo.
Organized crime has also played its part well in arranging to smuggle many groups of migrants, either to their port of departure on the war-ravaged coasts of Libya, and even from a country of entry (where a migrant must reside for five years if they have claimed asylum), or even across these borders to wealthier nations with much more expansive social welfare benefits and economic conditions for them to take advantage of. Besides the usual groups of "Open Borders" and humanitarian advocates, these NGOs have also been accused of collaborating with organized criminal groups such as the Italian Mafia in order to speed up the migration process by smuggling them into other nations of Europe.¹
How, one may ask did this chaotic, almost doomsday scenario in which endless waves of humans have been allowed to cross unabated, (when they arrive are barely vetted) proceeded without much question by the various European states? One would be extremely naïve to believe that these recent events are just unplanned and sporadic coincidences. No, they are only the beginning of a culminated plan of many decades for the eventual merger of Europe and Africa into a single economic and eventually political union, all for the benefits of the elites who will have at their disposal an unlimited supply of mineral resources and human labor in which to process them. From the 19th century onward, the great powers of Europe scrambled to carve out colonial empires from Africa and to utilize their resources and populations to acquire further world economic and military influence. After the Second World War, the tremendous financial cost of maintaining these colonies, as well as the growing demands for independence their members, led to the gradual, and many times violent removals of European military powers from Africa.
However, while withdrawing their military might, the elites never withdrew their financial grasp over the African continent. Event to this day, they continue to exert a strong economic grasp, almost neocolonial in nature, over their former colonies. The desire to continue close ties between Europe and Africa has been pursued for decades. In 1995, the same year in which Europe began its open borders Schengen agreement, the 28 member states of the European Union and 15 Mediterranean countries from North Africa, Western Asia, and Southern Europe formed the Union for the Mediterranean, now commonly known as the Barcelona Declaration. Its official aim was a grand design to turn "the Mediterranean into an area of "dialogue, exchange and cooperation, guaranteeing peace, stability and prosperity between the EU and the Muslim-majority nations of North Africa and the Middle East, which, in the context of the treaty, is referred to as the "Southern Mediterranean".
A clear aim, although not mentioned outright, was to allow for greater "freedom of movement", not just for goods and trade but peoples as well, more specifically peoples from Africa and Asia to flow more freely into Europe (at no time, however, were the Europeans themselves ever consulted or given an opportunity to vote on such an arrangement, like so many other instances in government, their leaders, both elected officials and unelected bureaucracy and business leaders made the decision on their behalf. The intended consequences of agreeing to a design for a borderless socio-economic zone between continents began to immediately be felt (case in point, the Spanish region of Catalonia had a Muslim population of about 40,000 out of 7 million in 1995 and by 2018 that had increased to 600,000 while the regional population has only risen by 500,000).²
Since the September 11 attacks in America and the near endless interventions, revolutions and upsets that have followed, the foreign-born population of Europe has only continued to increase and swell to dramatic new proportions. While US and Israeli designs for Mideast hegemony are almost indisputable matters of fact, without knowing the above facts on "Eurafrican" expansion, one would very well question why many of Europe's leaders have been recklessly promoting and engaging in such interventions as well. The benefits are clear to them. The more the Mideast and North Africa are destabilized, the easier it has been to encourage massive migratory flows to European shores.
The clear goal has been and will continue to be the increased union of the three continents into a single homogeneous entity under a single political and economic leadership. This never-ending supply of profits had from the flood of cheap labor who will work to produce low cost manufactured goods to feed the beast of consumer capitalism while indigenous Europeans and their businesses and communities are swallowed up into dissolution. The foreign-born population is already nearing the tipping point and must be halted before the foreign-born reach levels that, factored in with substantially higher birth rates than the natives, will be almost impossible to contain or halt within just a few decades.
The Eurocrats have already made their intentions known, not in secret conferences or committees, but by their recklessness in allowing for such an unregulated and unchecked flow of outsiders to enter their lands without so much as showing any expression of concern for the outcome of this policy. In fact, they have gone as far as accusing and even prosecuting those who have tried to warn their fellow citizens of this danger as "racist" simply for opposing this admitted replacement scheme. Leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and EU President Jean-Claude Junker are on public record as stating Europe's destiny is "bound" with Africa³ and even that the EU "will be lost" without the never-ending waves of newcomers.⁴
Happily, across the nations Europe, many have awakened to the unpleasant reality of their leader's designs and have begun to elect leaders who are openly challenging these plans. From Italy and Central Europe, governments have arisen to demand an end to this ceaseless wave of migration as well as the corrupt NGO operations that have enabled it. Italy's deputy PM and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, has single-handedly halted almost all migrant vessels from entering Italian waters through closing the country's ports to these human trafficking taxi services. From Hungary, PM Viktor Orban has challenged the demands of Brussels for migrant quotas from EU member states, reiterating that his nation will not allow itself to be demographically and culturally replaced by others regardless of what costs may be inflicted on them for not doing so. His country is not alone for almost all of central Europe is in staunch accord with such a policy. Increasingly, even members of traditionally left-leaning parties have begun to come out against this suicidal migration scheme believing rightfully that it drives down wages for the working classes and disadvantages and overburdens the welfare state that many rely on for assistance.
The (albeit slow going sometimes) awakening of Europe against the apocalyptic mass-migration scheme and eventual plans for continental merger seems to have been triggered. Whatever will become of the elites who fostered it, if they will ever be exposed or convicted (perhaps just driven from their offices and financial centers, but millions would love to see them swing) has yet to be seen. What is clear is that there is no way that those who pull the strings of power can continue to implement their plans for long now that the great mass of average people have been alerted and have become determined to disobey their bleak commands. We hope that this will continue unabated until such a time as peace and normalcy have returned to one stable continent. Only time will tell.
