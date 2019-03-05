© Reuters/Carlos Jasso



Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido arrived in Caracas without obstacles after meeting right-wing Latin American leaders.The Venezuelan lawmaker and self-proclaimed "interim president", Juan Guaido arrived at the Maiquetia airport Monday without any obstacles.Guaido secretly left Venezuela for Colombia, in violation of a Supreme Court order in February 22nd after proclaiming himself the so called "interim president." From Colombia, he traveled to Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Paraguay.Vice president Delcy Rodriguez also addressed the issue during her visit to Moscow on March 01 and said the Venezuelan government will take actions. "Such actions are prosecuted by criminal law. Also, there is a regulatory framework that our authorities are guided by. And they are already taking the necessary measures and will continue to protect our state of law and order," she said.His supporters gathered at the airport of the capital city Caracas without any problems. Guaido was accompanied by German and Netherlands embassadors.Afterwards he traveled Latin America and met with right-wing politicians who are supporting the coup attempt in Venezuela against the legitimate President Nicolas Maduro who is the democratically elected president of the country.