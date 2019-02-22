© Jody Bundrick



Fog glowed bright pink and mesmerised onlookers across the UK on Friday morning.The unusual phenomenon saw the sky illuminated in an unusually bright shade over parts of the south west of England.People described the sight as "amazing," although some said they found the sky's shade "creepy".Jody Bundrick, who saw the pink fog in Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset, said: "It was pretty amazing."Emma Smith, a Met Office meteorologist, explained the colour was caused by light bouncing off different areas of fog and cloud which can distort it and create different shades."It's basically as the sun's coming up and depending on what cloud there is you quite often get colours coming out," she said.Temperatures will be 'close to record high for February' this weekendThe UK's busiest airport, Heathrow, had 41 departures delayed by at least 15 minutes between 6am and 9am while a total of 35 departures at Gatwick were delayed over the same period.