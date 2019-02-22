The unusual phenomenon saw the sky illuminated in an unusually bright shade over parts of the south west of England.
People described the sight as "amazing," although some said they found the sky's shade "creepy".
Jody Bundrick, who saw the pink fog in Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset, said: "It was pretty amazing."
She said she had witnessed fog appear fog look orange before "but never pink".
Emma Smith, a Met Office meteorologist, explained the colour was caused by light bouncing off different areas of fog and cloud which can distort it and create different shades.
"It's basically as the sun's coming up and depending on what cloud there is you quite often get colours coming out," she said.
Comment: Is the meteorologist not the slightest bit curious about what conditions were required to produce this obviously rare phenomenon?
The fog caused disruption for a number of airports in London on Friday morning as it loomed heavily over the capital.
The UK's busiest airport, Heathrow, had 41 departures delayed by at least 15 minutes between 6am and 9am while a total of 35 departures at Gatwick were delayed over the same period.
Other European airports affected by the fog included Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Venice.
Comment: Black, blue, purple and pink snow, thundersnow, dragon shaped auroras, skies glowing blue, and now pink fog... whatever next?
