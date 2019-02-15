Pictures shared by locals show alarming black winter scenes with one comment reading: 'Is this what snow looks like in hell?'
Others have claimed there is a beauty in the bleak snowscapes.
Local media have blamed the gloom on local plants processing coal.
Director general of Prokopyevskaya factory Anatoly Volkov explained to Vesti-KUzbass TV channel that a shield stopped working at his plant protecting the air from coal powder.
He suggested this plant was not the only cause of the problem.
Coal boilers, car exhausts and other coal-burning plants were also to blame.
Comment: China has similar problems with pollution, but do they also suffer black snow?
On social media residents point the finger at other plants too, alleging there is a long-term lack of environmental protection in an region that's lifeblood is coal.
'No cleansing systems, all the waste, dust and dirt, coal lay in the area. Our children and us are breathing it. It's just a nightmare,' said one.
Another commented: 'The government bans smoking in public. But let us inhale coal dust all together and let it reside in our lungs.'
The region 'is just a place for extracting resources' with the authorities not caring about 'living conditions (and) culture', was one angry comment.
'It is not surprising that our people have no taste in art, it simply can't form when you live around ugly sculptures covered with black snow, and slide down a black slide, and see dirty monuments.'
Cars were seen covered in grime but many expressed most concern over young lungs.
'The future of our children is terrifying.'
Comment: While pollution is certainly a possibility, it's notable that previously blue snow and black snow has been reported in Russia, and more recently there was an as of yet unexplained event where black dust fell from the sky turning day into night: