locals found thick layer of dust covering everything outside.

Locals in north of Yakutia said daylight was completely gone for several hours.People from remote Eveno-Bytantaisky and Zhigansky districts turned to newspapers, begging local media to explain 'the devilry' of what happened.Their remote communities were plunged into darkness - even though they should have 24 hour light at this time of year.I couldn't see a thing without switching lights on. We took torches to walk outside, but actually', said one resident.Yet neither Eveno-Bytantaisky, nor Zhigansky district were close to the wildfire areas, and air was completely still on the morning it happened., said an eye-witness.Sun wasn't visible in two neighbouring districts in the extreme north of Yakutia, but'We wondered if this was an eclipse, but it can't be something witnessed only by two districts.'Normally before any eclipse air temperature drops by 3,4 degrees centigrade, and true, that morning was cooler than usual.'But our area is always quite cold, so we didn't pay special attention', said Maria from a village in Zhigansky district.