Conspiracy theorists claim that a strange bright blue light that emanated in the sky over North Wales earlier this month marked the descent of aliens at a secret underground base.The footage that fuelled this alien speculation was filmed by a member of the Hawarden-based National Police Air Service on 7 February,However, UFO investigator Russ claims that"I don't know what it was, but it could have been a UFO that came down, something that landed in the area or even something that was brought to the area," he told North Wales Live "We've not had any landings for a while so it would be good to know if anyone sees anything," he said.Commenters on social media came up with some more down-to-earth-explanations."That's what happens when a transformer blew up," a user wrote.Another added, "I saw that in Chicago a few years ago. No one knew what it was. The cops said it was probably a 'blown transformer'".