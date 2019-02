© Shutterstock

The same Russian social media trolls accused of meddling in the 2016 US election may be to blame for the deadly measles outbreak across Europe last year, according to a new report.Scientists believe the St. Petersburg troll farm also pumped out anti-vaccination propaganda, contributing to the outbreak that killed 72 people and infected more than 82,000, Radio Free Europe reported In a study published by the American Public Health Association in September, researchers examined the trolls' online messages from July 2014 through September 2017 and concluded that their posts were responsible for "eroding public consensus on vaccination."Vaccination hesitancy is now one of the top 10 threats to global health, according to the World Health Organization Measles - which was close to being eradicated in many countries - has seen a 30 percent increase globally.The highly contagious viral infection has cropped up in Eastern and Southeastern European countries - including Ukraine, which was the worst hit in 2018.The country saw dwindling vaccine supplies and services in 2015 and 2016, when the conflict between government forces and pro-Russia separatists was at its peak.