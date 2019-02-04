To Avoid Vaccine Injury, Educate Yourself About the Risks

Vaccine May Actually Be Doing More Harm Than Good

High Vaccination Rate Does Not Translate Into Better Infant Health

This list again mirrors many of the acknowledged side effects of vaccines, and the rise in prevalence of these diseases parallel the rise in required vaccines, yet vaccine promoters insist that these illnesses are in no way associated with vaccinations

Common Vaccine Side Effects

Autoimmune diseases

Food allergies

Asthma

Eczema

Type 1 diabetes

Rheumatoid arthritis

Tics

Tourette syndrome

ADD/ADHD

Autism

Speech delay

Neurodevelopment disorders

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Seizure disorder

Narcolepsy

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Transverse myelitis

Encephalopathy

Seizure disorder hypoxic seizure

Death

Brachial neuritis

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)

Premature ovarian failure

Bell's palsy

Type 1 diabetes

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura

Rheumatic arthritis

Multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Anaphylaxis

Ocular myasthenia gravis

Infantile spasms

The Vaccines-Autism Link Revived

"Zimmerman was the government's top expert witness and had testified that vaccines didn't cause autism. The debate was declared over," Attkisson reports. "But now Dr. Zimmerman has provided remarkable new information.



He claims that during the vaccine hearings all those years ago, he privately told government lawyers that vaccines can, and did cause autism in some children. That turnabout from the government's own chief medical expert stood to change everything about the vaccine-autism debate. If the public were to find out ...



And he has come forward and explained how he told the United States government vaccines can cause autism in a certain subset of children and [the] United States government, the Department of Justice [DOJ], suppressed his true opinions."

"I explained that in a subset of children ... vaccine-induced fever and immune stimulation ... did cause regressive [brain disease] with features of autism spectrum disorder," Zimmerman writes.

Vaccines Can Have Serious Consequences for Adults Too

"Martin Gore, 67, died Thursday morning after receiving the vaccine, which is recommended to travelers visiting sub-Saharan Africa, most of South America, and parts of Central American and the Caribbean ...



Gore's death casts light on the heightened risk associated with the yellow fever vaccine and the over-60 demographic. Typical side effects of the vaccine include headaches, muscle pain, mild fever and soreness at the injection site ...



However, the vaccinations can, in rare circumstances, cause more severe side effects, including allergic reactions and problems affecting the brain or organs ...



The WHO reported that all cases of viscerotropic disease - a rare but dangerous side effect of yellow fever vaccinations where an illness similar to wild-type yellow fever proliferates in multiple organs - have occurred in primary vaccines, starting two to five days after vaccination."

Might Vaccine Reaction Rate Be as High as 1 in 10?

Medical Errors Are the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US

10 Tips to Avoid Medical Harm

A high fever

Inability to keep fluids down

Rapid heartbeat; rapid, shallow breathing and/or shortness of breath

Lethargy and/or confusion

Slurred speech, often resembling intoxication

Protect Your Right to Informed Consent and Defend Vaccine Exemptions

THINK GLOBALLY, ACT LOCALLY.

Share Your Story With the Media and People You Know

Internet Resources Where You Can Learn More

NVIC Memorial for Vaccine Victims - View descriptions and photos of children and adults, who have suffered vaccine reactions, injuries, and deaths. If you or your child experiences an adverse vaccine event, please consider posting and sharing your story here.

- View descriptions and photos of children and adults, who have suffered vaccine reactions, injuries, and deaths. If you or your child experiences an adverse vaccine event, please consider posting and sharing your story here. If You Vaccinate, Ask 8 Questions - Learn how to recognize vaccine reaction symptoms and prevent vaccine injuries.

- Learn how to recognize vaccine reaction symptoms and prevent vaccine injuries. Vaccine Freedom Wall - View or post descriptions of harassment and sanctions by doctors, employers, and school and health officials for making independent vaccine choices.

- View or post descriptions of harassment and sanctions by doctors, employers, and school and health officials for making independent vaccine choices. Vaccine Failure Wall - View or post descriptions about vaccines that have failed to work and protect the vaccinated from disease.

Connect With Your Doctor or Find a New One That Will Listen and Care

Sources and References