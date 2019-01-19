© CC--Steven Depolo

The "vaccine" Nexvax 2 is designed to work similar to allergy shots.An experimental "vaccine" called Nexvax 2 is being scheduled for human clinical trials to evaluate its effectiveness in celiac disease. Immusan T is a biotechnology company focusing on developing therapeutic vaccines and received $40 million in 2017 to fund Nexvax 2 to reduce the "suffering of those with celiac disease since it is a serious inflammatory autoimmune disease caused from gluten".Since there is no cure for celiac disease except following a strict gluten-free diet, symptoms can vary greatly based on age and diet content. Children with DQ2 and DQ8 genes may have a swollen belly, chronic diarrhea and poor appetite which can cause delayed growth. Adults often experience abdominal pain, fatigue, anemia and joint pain.When grain products - containing gluten and gliadin - are consumed, tissue transglutaminase in the small intestinal lining signals an immune response that produces antibodies which attack the lining of the small intestine. This leads to malabsorption of nutrients from food. Nutrient deficiencies cause liver, bone and neuron damage resulting in abnormal growth, poor tissue repair and numerous symptoms.Celiac disease and gluten enteropathies are a growing epidemic in the U.S. and across the world due to the increasing use of processed foods and food additives that use grain products for thickening, stability and dietary supplement fillers. Environmental factors may contribute to a person becoming gluten intolerant even after decades of consuming gluten without suffering serious health consequences.What is known is that vaccines DO NOT mean immunization, whether through injection or oral dosing. Immunization is a process for developing tolerance and protection against infections. Dorland's Medical Dictionary states vaccination means to "inject a suspension of attenuated or killed microorganisms administered for prevention or treatment of infectious disease".The Center for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) states that vaccination does NOT guarantee immunity. Natural immunity comes only after a person recovers from the actual disease, and not all who receive a vaccination will have immunity. No vaccine is 100% effective because everyone's immune system reacts differently.It will be many years before the celiac disease "vaccine" safety regulations have been established, if ever. On a personal note: I have been a celiac for more than 70 years and would never consider a "vaccine" just so I didn't have to worry about hidden gluten.