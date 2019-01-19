Health & Wellness
Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
Celiac.com
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 23:37 UTC
An experimental "vaccine" called Nexvax 2 is being scheduled for human clinical trials to evaluate its effectiveness in celiac disease. Immusan T is a biotechnology company focusing on developing therapeutic vaccines and received $40 million in 2017 to fund Nexvax 2 to reduce the "suffering of those with celiac disease since it is a serious inflammatory autoimmune disease caused from gluten".
Since there is no cure for celiac disease except following a strict gluten-free diet, symptoms can vary greatly based on age and diet content. Children with DQ2 and DQ8 genes may have a swollen belly, chronic diarrhea and poor appetite which can cause delayed growth. Adults often experience abdominal pain, fatigue, anemia and joint pain.
When grain products - containing gluten and gliadin - are consumed, tissue transglutaminase in the small intestinal lining signals an immune response that produces antibodies which attack the lining of the small intestine. This leads to malabsorption of nutrients from food. Nutrient deficiencies cause liver, bone and neuron damage resulting in abnormal growth, poor tissue repair and numerous symptoms.
Allergy vs Auto-Immune Disease
It is important to understand that celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis (itchy, blistery skin rash) are auto-immune disorders NOT an allergy to gluten. Allergies occur when the immune system overreacts to a compound causing the release of histamines. An auto-immune disorder results when the body misidentifies a substance as dangerous and causes the immune system to attack the body's own tissue.
Celiac Disease Epidemic
Celiac disease and gluten enteropathies are a growing epidemic in the U.S. and across the world due to the increasing use of processed foods and food additives that use grain products for thickening, stability and dietary supplement fillers. Environmental factors may contribute to a person becoming gluten intolerant even after decades of consuming gluten without suffering serious health consequences.
How the "Vaccine" Works
The "vaccine" Nexvax 2 is designed to work similar to allergy shots according to Live Science (Nov. 9, 2018). The treatment involves twice weekly injections administered over a 16 week (4 months) period to reprogram T cells to begin to tolerate gluten and suppress immune destruction of the villi in the small intestine. No available data is currently available on the ingredients used in Nexvax 2 so safety can not be assessed at this point.
What is known is that vaccines DO NOT mean immunization, whether through injection or oral dosing. Immunization is a process for developing tolerance and protection against infections. Dorland's Medical Dictionary states vaccination means to "inject a suspension of attenuated or killed microorganisms administered for prevention or treatment of infectious disease".
The Center for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) states that vaccination does NOT guarantee immunity. Natural immunity comes only after a person recovers from the actual disease, and not all who receive a vaccination will have immunity. No vaccine is 100% effective because everyone's immune system reacts differently.
Before lining up to participate in the clinical trials, adapt a more educated approach to vaccination safety regarding a disease managed very effectively by a healthy gluten-free, lectin-free diet. It is a personal decision for adults with celiac disease whether or not they chose to vaccinate. But families need to be VERY careful about vaccines for their children. Blindly trusting researchers and pharmaceutical companies can cause medical nightmares (i.e. opioid epidemic).
It will be many years before the celiac disease "vaccine" safety regulations have been established, if ever. On a personal note: I have been a celiac for more than 70 years and would never consider a "vaccine" just so I didn't have to worry about hidden gluten.
Comment: The real question is: Is it worth it? Knowing the amount of garbage pharmaceutical companies put in vaccines, not to mention the healthy dose of side-effects that inevitably come in store, is it worth just to be able to eat a sandwich again? Given the prevalence of gluten-free foods on the market at this point, and the fact that a gluten-free diet is healthier for the vast majority of individuals (celiac or not) it kind of seems like the vaccine wouldn't be worth the risk.
