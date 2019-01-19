© Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press



Comedians in Quebec will be afraid to make controversial jokes if a 2016 ruling against Mike Ward by the province's Human Rights Tribunal is upheld, lawyer Julius Grey said Wednesday.Ward, a popular Quebec comedian, is appealing a Quebec Human Rights Tribunal ruling that his performances included discriminatory comments about a young disabled singer, Jeremy Gabriel. The tribunal ordered Ward to pay $35,000 in moral and punitive damages to Gabriel and $7,000 to his mother.Gabriel was born prematurely in 1996 and has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial deformities. Known in Quebec as "Little Jeremy," he became a minor celebrity in the province after he sang with Celine Dion and for the Pope.A Quebec court judge, on behalf of the rights tribunal, ruled that Ward's joke violated Gabriel's right to dignity, honour and reputation, as well as his right to equality and to be safe from discrimination.Grey argued Ward's joke was not discriminatory. "Discrimination would have been if he wasn't admitted somewhere, or if he was evaluated in a different way," Grey told the judges. "It's not enough to make fun of him to create a discrimination."Stephanie Fournier, a lawyer defending the rights tribunal, said the lower court judge was correct in his application of the law. She said the decision doesn't prevent comics from talking about Gabriel or other people from groups protected under the charter."The nuance is that you can't humiliate a person or violate their dignity ... because they are disabled," she told the judges. "Gabriel was targeted because he had a disability."It is not a matter of freedom of expression being less important than other rights, Fournier added. "The nuance, is that the exercise of freedom of expression should not violate the fundamental rights of another person," she said.Gabriel said after the hearing that he doesn't understand how his case could affect other comics in Quebec."I think that comedians are doing propaganda to make people afraid about losing freedom of expression," he told reporters. He added that he is still living with the trauma Ward's joke caused him: "It's always with me. (The joke) stayed on social media and in the consciousness of people who saw the shows."The court said it would deliver its ruling at a later date.