© Jose Mendez, EPA-EFE file photo



Nobel Prize-winning scientist James Watson has been stripped of his honorary titles at the laboratory he once led after doubling down on racist comments.Watson, who discovered DNA's double helix structure alongside Francis Crick and Rosalind Franklin in the 1950s, said that genes cause a difference on IQ tests between blacks and whites, in a recent PBS documentary "American Masters: Decoding Watson."His comments in the documentary "effectively reverse the written apology and retraction Dr. Watson made in 2007," the lab's statement read. As a result, the lab stripped him of his titles of Chancellor Emeritus, Oliver R. Grace Professor Emeritus and Honorary Trustee.Watson became the first person to sell his Nobel Prize in 2014 as part of an attempt to restore his reputation, the New York Times reported.His son Rufus told the Associated Press that his 90-year-old father is recovering at home from a car crash in October and has "very minimal" awareness of his surroundings.