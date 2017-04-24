© Mads Abildgaard/iStockphoto.com



IQ and the ego trip

The warehouse analogy

Intelligence - The Big picture and the 4 bodies

1. Physical body and flow of cognitive intelligence

2. Mental body and IQ

3. Emotional body and emotional intelligence

4. Soul body and spiritual intelligence

Finally

Like me, you've surely heard it at some time in your life how somebody has been regarded as intelligent with comments like: "He she must have a high IQ..." However, to describe intelligence as IQ (intelligence quotient) is like telling a troglodyte i.e. someone who's never seen a house before that a house is a kitchen! Granted, a kitchen is of course included in the makeup of a house, but as IQ is to intelligence it is only part of the whole picture.Since IQ is an inadequate way of describing intelligence it's no wonder that the IQ test has been criticised.In light of this it may not come as a surprise that IQ doesn't always reflect how successful someone will be in life.The reason for IQ and its test (American school SAT no different) getting so many acceptances has much to do with the global ruling elite controlling the planet and their education agenda for the masses. As I have explained in message #5 "The Education System Deception" the ruling elite only want you to fit into their corporate based compulsory standardised education system which serves to indoctrinate and control. This is the reason for this purposely limited intelligence paradigm, IQ, and it has served them well.For some, IQ is a kind of status symbol. Those scoring quite significantly over 100 are considered incredibly bright, which is why some people spend so much time and money on intelligence questions to boost their IQ score. There are websites that will train you to boost your IQ to a high score for a fee with a certificate at the end of it. It's done by memory, methodology and technique: "Look at me everybody I've got an IQ of 148...".Yes, folks, intelligence can be bought. - Yet another example of ego, pea-brained behaviour.Anyone who focuses theirandon something will inevitably develop, no matter what it is, but it would be quite stupid to think that in the above circumstance a person has become more 'intelligent.' Secondly, any IQ over 145 is untrustworthy due to the nature of the test scoring and the higher it gets the more speculative it becomes. Don't fall for the IQ intelligence myth, hype and speculation. For example, when famous chess players and scientists are said to have IQ's of 180 or over...Just because someone is a hot contender for winning a quiz with a head bulging full of facts doesn't necessarily mean that he she is incredibly intelligent. How come? It cannot be said that someone like this has a great capacity for learning because this person may have just spent endless hours cramming and storing these meaningless facts into their small warehouse brain...So what is intelligence? To answer this it is necessary to look at the 4 bodies that make up our existence as living beings, which are the: 1) Physical, 2) Mental, 3) Emotional and 4) Soul bodies. Intelligence comes from the effects of 1 or a combination of these 4 bodies that interplay during response to everyday life handling. The following describes the 4 bodies and their respective intelligences. 1 and 2 are well known, but the 3 and 4 are not familiar with many people and may be regarded by some as the most interesting.For a normal physical body to function well and be beneficial to cognitive intelligence, good diet, exercise and avoidance of toxins is essential.As already disused IQ is a valid construct but needs to be approached from a much broader perspective. Frankly, the idea of giving intelligence an arbitrary figure is rather silly:For example, a Professor may have a high IQ like other affluent middle class University academics, but what would these guys be like in areas outside of their intellectual bents?IQ needs to have greater resilience, ableness to measure adaptability, be both cultural and class fair. Howard Gardener's theory of multiple intelligences certainly has much practical value and is regarded by some as a step in the right direction. If these changes were made, IQ, in spite of its validity, would still fall short of truly assessing intelligence because with this alone the big picture is incomplete; there are 2 other greatly influencing factors needed to be taken into consideration:The emotional body is the emotions we carry from the effects of all our conscious and unconscious memories and experiences.How would you do in certain circumstances? Would your emotions help you to develop flair, deal effectively with things, nurture relationships find solutions etc... or would they shrink you into fear, a lack of confidence or self-judgement...? - You can see how our emotional body is such an important factor in the big picture related to intelligence.Another area or offshoot of this is social intelligence. For example, a doctor may be great at making diagnoses and say calculating drug doses (rational left brain IQ, mental body intelligence), but greatly lack social skills and etiquette when dealing with patients (lacking social intelligence)...This is who we are in spirit not physical form. The soul body has an awareness of self. This isfrom the point of view of ego self with all those superficial or largely false identities such as position in society, financial status, clothes worn, race, gender and colour... which could lead to the creation of insecurity, unhappiness and anger... but an awareness of a spiritual self which emanates enthusiasm, joy, peace and love...Spiritual intelligence therefore operates on this level with a sense of appropriateness, respect for others and ethical behaviour. The soul bodyUnlike the ego regarding others in the way of 'what's in it for me?' the soul body focuses instead on 'how may I help you?' The soul body also reflects spiritual intelligence in terms of playfulness and creativity.Still wondering what intelligence really is? At least the 4 bodies and their implications help to explain intelligence far better than IQ alone.It could be said that intelligence is an 'adjective.' This means that there are no such people as stupid or brilliant people: People are only momentarily brilliant or, in contrast, only momentarily stupid. As individuals we've all had our moments of brilliance and stupidity but for most part we exist somewhere in between: No one is either one of these 2 extremes all the time.There are those who have what's called an 'imbalance of intelligence.'Perhaps the goal for our own personal development would be to achieve an all-rounded balance with the 4 bodies and their respective intelligences.