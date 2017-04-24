Science of the Spirit
Since IQ is an inadequate way of describing intelligence it's no wonder that the IQ test has been criticised. It is biased towards middle/upper class westernised left-brained individuals while greatly lacking consideration to creativity, assessment of well-rounded character and practical everyday handling of things. In light of this it may not come as a surprise that IQ doesn't always reflect how successful someone will be in life.
The reason for IQ and its test (American school SAT no different) getting so many acceptances has much to do with the global ruling elite controlling the planet and their education agenda for the masses. As I have explained in message #5 "The Education System Deception" the ruling elite only want you to fit into their corporate based compulsory standardised education system which serves to indoctrinate and control. This is the reason for this purposely limited intelligence paradigm, IQ, and it has served them well.
IQ and the ego trip
For some, IQ is a kind of status symbol. Those scoring quite significantly over 100 are considered incredibly bright, which is why some people spend so much time and money on intelligence questions to boost their IQ score. There are websites that will train you to boost your IQ to a high score for a fee with a certificate at the end of it. It's done by memory, methodology and technique: "Look at me everybody I've got an IQ of 148...".Yes, folks, intelligence can be bought. - Yet another example of ego, pea-brained behaviour.
Anyone who focuses their attention and intention on something will inevitably develop, no matter what it is, but it would be quite stupid to think that in the above circumstance a person has become more 'intelligent.' Secondly, any IQ over 145 is untrustworthy due to the nature of the test scoring and the higher it gets the more speculative it becomes. Don't fall for the IQ intelligence myth, hype and speculation. For example, when famous chess players and scientists are said to have IQ's of 180 or over...
The warehouse analogy
Another myth about intelligence, which amuses me, is the false belief that intelligence is related to how many facts a person knows. Just because someone is a hot contender for winning a quiz with a head bulging full of facts doesn't necessarily mean that he she is incredibly intelligent. How come? It cannot be said that someone like this has a great capacity for learning because this person may have just spent endless hours cramming and storing these meaningless facts into their small warehouse brain...
Intelligence - The Big picture and the 4 bodies
So what is intelligence? To answer this it is necessary to look at the 4 bodies that make up our existence as living beings, which are the: 1) Physical, 2) Mental, 3) Emotional and 4) Soul bodies. Intelligence comes from the effects of 1 or a combination of these 4 bodies that interplay during response to everyday life handling. The following describes the 4 bodies and their respective intelligences. 1 and 2 are well known, but the 3 and 4 are not familiar with many people and may be regarded by some as the most interesting.
1. Physical body and flow of cognitive intelligence
For a normal physical body to function well and be beneficial to cognitive intelligence, good diet, exercise and avoidance of toxins is essential.
2. Mental body and IQ
As already disused IQ is a valid construct but needs to be approached from a much broader perspective. Frankly, the idea of giving intelligence an arbitrary figure is rather silly: The IQ test is biased. In effect, it is designed by academia for academia. For example, a Professor may have a high IQ like other affluent middle class University academics, but what would these guys be like in areas outside of their intellectual bents? How would they respond to intelligence tests designed not by academia, but say, handymen, farmers or Amazonian tribesmen..? Might some be ranked as idiots?
IQ needs to have greater resilience, ableness to measure adaptability, be both cultural and class fair. Howard Gardener's theory of multiple intelligences certainly has much practical value and is regarded by some as a step in the right direction. If these changes were made, IQ, in spite of its validity, would still fall short of truly assessing intelligence because with this alone the big picture is incomplete; there are 2 other greatly influencing factors needed to be taken into consideration:
3. Emotional body and emotional intelligence
The emotional body is the emotions we carry from the effects of all our conscious and unconscious memories and experiences. Emotional intelligence focuses on how we respond to things in everyday life through our emotions and other people's emotions. How would you do in certain circumstances? Would your emotions help you to develop flair, deal effectively with things, nurture relationships find solutions etc... or would they shrink you into fear, a lack of confidence or self-judgement...? - You can see how our emotional body is such an important factor in the big picture related to intelligence.
Another area or offshoot of this is social intelligence. For example, a doctor may be great at making diagnoses and say calculating drug doses (rational left brain IQ, mental body intelligence), but greatly lack social skills and etiquette when dealing with patients (lacking social intelligence)...
4. Soul body and spiritual intelligence
This is who we are in spirit not physical form. The soul body has an awareness of self. This is not from the point of view of ego self with all those superficial or largely false identities such as position in society, financial status, clothes worn, race, gender and colour... which could lead to the creation of insecurity, unhappiness and anger... but an awareness of a spiritual self which emanates enthusiasm, joy, peace and love...
Spiritual intelligence therefore operates on this level with a sense of appropriateness, respect for others and ethical behaviour. The soul body 'thinks and sees from the heart.' Unlike the ego regarding others in the way of 'what's in it for me?' the soul body focuses instead on 'how may I help you?' The soul body also reflects spiritual intelligence in terms of playfulness and creativity.
Finally
Still wondering what intelligence really is? At least the 4 bodies and their implications help to explain intelligence far better than IQ alone.
It could be said that intelligence is an 'adjective.' This means that there are no such people as stupid or brilliant people: People are only momentarily brilliant or, in contrast, only momentarily stupid. As individuals we've all had our moments of brilliance and stupidity but for most part we exist somewhere in between: No one is either one of these 2 extremes all the time.
There are those who have what's called an 'imbalance of intelligence.' The psychopath for instance has an 'imbalance of intelligence.' He may be clever, calculating and rational (high on rational left brain IQ, mental body intelligence) but seriously lacking in spiritual intelligence (without ethics and a conscience...).
Perhaps the goal for our own personal development would be to achieve an all-rounded balance with the 4 bodies and their respective intelligences.
