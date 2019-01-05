Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

For many people the term mental health is synonymous with the absence of symptoms. With this outlook our mental health rests in positive emotion, our ability to cope, maintain emotional balance, and adjust to the world and society. Viewing mental health in such a way leaves little room for good or evil, high or low, or better or worse ways of adjusting, or of experiencing certain symptoms. So what would a psychology of value look like, and how mentally healthy are we when viewed through that psychology? These questions were the subject of Kazimierz Dabrowski's formidable intellect over the course of his entire career.So join us today, on the Truth Perspective, as we use Dabrowski's Theory of Positive Disintegration to explore and add real depth to the concept of mental health, also utilizing insights gained from our discussions on the hypnotic power of the crowd, Paul and the Stoics, and experiments into the nature of consciousness, today we're taking a new look at what mental health really is for us in this crazy, upside-down world.01:22:36