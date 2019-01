© Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

A Medicare-for-all bill drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, has been endorsed by 15 Democratic senators, including several potential presidential candidates: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.



In the House, Medicare for all is gaining new support with the election of a number of progressive Democrats. They include Sylvia R. Garcia of Texas, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Joe Neguse of Colorado, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Katie Porter of California, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.



Although Barack Obama shunned single-payer solutions as president, he praised Medicare for all in a campaign-style speech in September. "Democrats aren't just running on good old ideas like a higher minimum wage," he said. "They're running on good new ideas like Medicare for all."

Here come the Democrats, and they're dragging behind them a big bag of socialism.At noon on Thursday, Democrats officially take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. A short time later, the new majority will pick a Speaker, expected to be (once again) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Californistan).In fact, socialism is literally coming to the new House as democratic socialists, such as outspoken Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ​and Muslim Rashida Harbi Tlaib, join the 116th Congress.Democratic voters are also embracing socialism. "An overwhelming majority of respondents, 76 percent, said they would not vote for a 'socialist' political candidate, while only 24 percent of those polled said they would," finds a July 24 poll conducted by The Hill and HarrisX. And an August poll by Gallup found that 47% of Democrats view capitalism positively, down from 56% in 2016, while 57% of view socialism positively.Several of the party's 2020 hopefuls, including Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) are embracing them.A December 29 analysis by The New York Times showed that one-third of Senate Democrats - along with more than half of House Democrats - endorse the Medicare-for-all program.The draft plan says paying for the massive program "shall be accomplished by the federal government, using a combination of the Federal Reserve, a new public bank or system of regional and specialized public banks, public venture funds and such other vehicles or structures that the select committee deems appropriate."When she's not chugging beer , Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), expected to run against President Trump in 2020, supports the Green New Deal."Senator Warren has been a longtime advocate of aggressively addressing climate change and shifting toward renewables, and supports the idea of a Green New Deal to ambitiously tackle our climate crisis, economic inequality, and racial injustice," an aide told Axios. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez last year has called Ocasio-Cortez the "future of our party." And in August, she held an event in Southern California intended to "mobilize communities across Los Angeles in pursuit of a better, socialist future."