A new video recording of a transgender woman exploding on a GameStop employee is emerged out of Albuquerque, New Mexico late Friday evening that is raising eyebrows on Twitter where it gathered viral attention.According to early reports, a customer by the name of Tom Smith took the video, but Townhall has been unable to make contact with the man or confirm that claim.The video begins with a transgender woman (name unknown) threatening to "fight" a GameStop employee after he allegedly called the transgender customer who identifies as a woman a "sir."Then the GameStop salesperson offers store credit to the transgender women, rather than a refund - which sets her off even more.She responds, "I don't want credit, you're going to give me my f***ing money back.""Excuse me, it's ma'am, it is ma'am," states the transgender woman to the other woman off camera before threatening to call the police department on the increasingly furious customer."You need to settle down and mind your business," the transgender states to the lady off-screen.The transgender woman then states to the GameStop employee that he must not use "sir" but in the video, he does say "sir" again, in which viewers are unaware who that was directed to.The woman in pink then states to the employee, "motherf***er - take it outside - you wanna call me sir again, I will show you a f**king sir!"She then urges the employe yet again to "take it outside.""Motherf**ker!" shouts out the transgender women who then attempted to destroy property by kicking over a few Gamestop "bundle gaming consult packages" and walking towards the exit.The employee then asks the transgender women to "calm down and stop cussing.""I'm gonna ask you for the fifth time to stop calling me a man, because, quite clearly, I am not!" the transgender women declares.The employee then profusely apologizes in part stating that, "I'm sorry for that, ma'am, I will get you that number... I'm asking you to stop cussing.""I'm not cussing," counters the transgender person, then states something not audible while proceeding out the exit door."I plan on telling the entire LGBTQ community," the transgender women yells back at the employee, "You're going to lose money over this."The furious transgender customer then turns to exit.Townhall has called 5 different GameStop locations for comment and to confirm the location of the incident. Answers from employees varied from not knowing about the incident to hanging up on Townhall and being frustrated with the inquiry.