Hillary coughing in Toronto, CA
© The American Mirror
The Clinton's kicked off their speaking tour with Hillary suffering from an uncontrollable coughing fit.

While addressing a half-empty crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday night, the former secretary of state devolved into hacking.

During the first stop of "An Evening With The Clintons," Hillary was asked a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Before she could begin her usual spiel about how Russia cost her the election, Clinton was completely overtaken by an uncontrollable cough.


As Clinton couldn't shake the cough for several seconds, the moderator asked her husband, former President Bill Clinton, about climate change.

While the moderator was speaking with the former president, Hillary could not stop coughing and compose herself.

Aside from lingering questions about her ailing health, the former first family appeared to be speaking to hundreds of empty seats on the first day of their tour.

Just hours before the start of the event, TicketMaster revealed that there were still hundreds of tickets that are available.

When the Clintons announced their 13-city speak tour, they marketed it as a "one of a kind conversation."

But based on the embarrassing ticket sales, it appears not many are interested.

Aside from the humiliation of the former first family speaking to a half-empty arena and Hillary suffering from chronic coughing, this has been a tough year for the Clintons bank account.

The Clinton Foundation has suffered a massive decrease in donations over a three-year period.

Financial documents from the foundation show that between 2014 and 2017, donations decreased by roughly 90 percent.

In 2015, the Clinton Foundation reported a jaw-dropping $182.5 million. The following year, it dipped to $134.4 million, but remained strong leading up to the presidential election.

But in 2017, after the former first lady suffered her embarrassing loss to President Donald Trump and was no longer in politics, donations to the foundation dropped to $22.8 million.

There are a variety of reasons for why the contributions to the Clinton Foundation are down 90 percent. But the most obvious explanation is that when they can't play, no one wants to pay.