Stitched up

or at home

Stay ahead of the robots

"The government pays lip service by saying creative subjects are important, but its policies demonstrate otherwise."

A professor of surgery says students have spent so much time in front of screens and so little time using their hands that they have lost the dexterity for stitching or sewing up patients.Roger Kneebone, professor of surgical education at Imperial College, London, says young people have so little experience of craft skills that they struggle with anything practical."It is important and an increasingly urgent issue," says Prof Kneebone, who warns medical students might have high academic grades but cannot cut or sew."It is a concern of mine and my scientific colleagues that whereas in the past," says Prof Kneebone.The professor, who teaches surgery to medical students, saysProf Kneebone says he has seen a decline in the manual dexterity of students over the past decade - which he says is a problem for surgeons, who need craftsmanship as well as academic knowledge."An obvious example is of a surgeon needing some dexterity and skill in sewing or stitching," he says.Students have become "less competent and less confident" in using their hands, he says.says the professor.Prof Kneebone will be speaking on Tuesday at the V&A Museum of Childhood in east London, at the launch of a report, published by the Edge Foundation, calling for more creativity in the curriculum.Alice Barnard, chief executive of the Edge education charity, says:She says, to the detriment of arts and creative subjects.The report warns thatTristram Hunt, director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, will be speaking alongside Prof Kneebone."Creativity is not just for artists. Subjects like design and technology, music, art and drama are vitally important for children to develop imagination and resourcefulness, resilience, problem-solving, team-working and technical skills," says Mr Hunt."These are the skills which will enable young people to navigate the changing workplace of the future and stay ahead of the robots, not exam grades."