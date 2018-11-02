Man in Afghan flood area

File photo: Man in Afghan flood area
Three children were killed as a result of flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Alishang district of eastern Laghman province Wednesday night, an official said on Thursday.

The floods also destroyed large swaths of farmland in Alishang, Alignar and Dawlat Shah districts, said the governor's spokesman, Asadullah Dawlatzai.

The floods killed three children in Alishang district and the body of one child was still missing, he said.

Dawlatzai said the children died in Aini village where local people were searching for the missing child's body.
He said hailstorm also lashed some areas and the sudden floods damaged farmland.

Obaidullah Laghmani, a resident Aini village, said the children were drowned in floodwaters at 5am Thursday morning and the bodies of two dead children were found around 8am. He also said crops on large areas were destroyed by the flash floods.