Three children were killed as a result ofin Alishang district of eastern Laghman province Wednesday night, an official said on Thursday.in Alishang, Alignar and Dawlat Shah districts, said the governor's spokesman, Asadullah Dawlatzai.Dawlatzai said the children died in Aini village where local people were searching for the missing child's body.He said hailstorm also lashed some areas and the sudden floods damaged farmland.Obaidullah Laghmani, a resident Aini village, said the children were drowned in floodwaters at 5am Thursday morning and the bodies of two dead children were found around 8am.