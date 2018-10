© Paolo Palma



Saturday evening in Rome, Paolo Palma witnessed a green flash with real ties to mythology: A green flash on Venus. "The planet was low on the horizon and its light looked like a long fiery bubble, withsays Palma. "When Venus went below the horizon, the last ray was clearly green in color.""I took this picture using my smartphone at the eyepiece of a 12-inch telescope at 76x magnification," he says. Green flashes on the sun are formed when the prismatic action of(usually above a sea surface) create a mirage , magnifying the green into an eye-catching flash. The same physics created this green flash on Venus. "The sea is only 8 km away from me!" notes Palma.Now is a good time to look for green flashes on Venus. The second planet is approaching the sun and thinning into a narrow crescent--like a miniature crescent Moon . The long skinny profile of Venus is easily split into R-G-B colors as it beams over the horizon, setting the stage for beautiful atmospheric optics