© Mario Tama/Getty Images
Michael Avenatti
Attorney Michael Avenatti said his client might now not come forward against Brett Kavanaugh, and then locked his Twitter public profile from view.
After two days of ginning up publicity with the news he has
a "100 percent credible" accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, adding that she has "multiple witnesses to corroborate her story" and that she is "willing to take a polygraph," Avenatti appeared to walk back that assurance in a Tuesday morning tweet.
© Michael Avenatti/Twitter
"Let me be clear: We will disclose the client's name and accusations only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place. And not a moment before that," Avenatti tweeted. "It is her choice and hers alone as to when to surface bc it is her life. We expect it within the next 36 hrs."
A few minutes after this apparent walk back, where he appears to be blaming the woman if he does not deliver what he promised, Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels made famous by CNN, locked public access to his Twitter account.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here
Comment:
Avenatti may have gone a step to far this time in his bid to remain in the public eye.
Updates (Sept 28):
Two men have come forward claiming
to be the real assailants who raped Ford, not Kavanaugh.
A former boyfriend of Julie Swetnick, the third woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, has said that he has evidence
that all her claims are bogus and that she has a history of making threats:
"Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time"
It's also been discovered
that Julie Swetnick was previously sued for domestic violence and defamation.
Despite the media circus, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted
in favor of confirming Kavanaugh, so now the vote goes to the Senate floor. The question now is when, as Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants to delay the vote by 1 week so the FBI can investigate Kavanaugh (something they've already done 5 times). Another week of partisan mud-slinging to distract the media and American populace.
Meanwhile, Zero Hedge reports
that Christine Ford's CIA connections suggest she is part of a CIA "honeytrap" against Kavanaugh and a Deep State tactic to harm Trump. That seems rather obvious!
Comment: Avenatti may have gone a step to far this time in his bid to remain in the public eye.
A former boyfriend of Julie Swetnick, the third woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, has said that he has evidence that all her claims are bogus and that she has a history of making threats: It's also been discovered that Julie Swetnick was previously sued for domestic violence and defamation.
Despite the media circus, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of confirming Kavanaugh, so now the vote goes to the Senate floor. The question now is when, as Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants to delay the vote by 1 week so the FBI can investigate Kavanaugh (something they've already done 5 times). Another week of partisan mud-slinging to distract the media and American populace.
Meanwhile, Zero Hedge reports that Christine Ford's CIA connections suggest she is part of a CIA "honeytrap" against Kavanaugh and a Deep State tactic to harm Trump. That seems rather obvious!