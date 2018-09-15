tucker carlson Avenatti
Tucker Carlson clashes with 'creepy porn lawyer' Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson traded insults in an interview that rapidly degenerated into a mud-slinging 'trainwreck.'

Carlson invited Avenatti to appear on his primetime show Thursday night, ostensibly to discuss Avenatti's rumored bid for president in 2020. Carlson opened by promising not to refer to Avenatti as a "creepy porn lawyer."

Trouble began moments into the interview. As Avenatti was touting his hardline anti-Russia stance, the Fox News chyron flashed up the text: "Does America want creepy porn lawyer as pres?"


Avenatti took offense, and the interview degenerated into a shouting match. Carlson accused Avenatti of exploiting Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - to raise his own media profile, while Daniels works in strip clubs to make ends meet. Avenatti shot back, and asked Carlson why he wouldn't refer to Trump as the "creepy porn president," for his alleged affair with Daniels.

"When's the last time you saw porn?" Avenatti asked, as the interview veered into the ridiculous.

"Oh, you busted me," Carlson replied. "Actually, I'm into humiliation porn. That's why I watch you on CNN."


After the show, Avenatti slammed Carlson for his "lack of professionalism," and called Fox News "Complete garbage," and "trash television."


Twitter watched the showdown in awe. Some saw Avenatti "demolish" Carlson, while some saw Carlson "railroad" the porn lawyer.





Others just saw nonsensical squabbling and "stupid grandstanding."


Avenatti's representation of Stormy Daniels has made the California attorney a household name. Since announcing Daniels' lawsuit against President Trump - which alleges a nondisclosure agreement between her and the president is invalid, as he did not personally sign it - Avenatti has logged over 100 television appearances, using the airtime to rail against Trump.

Avenatti teased a potential run at the presidency in a tweet in July. Since then, the lawyer has posted a list of his policy positions - standard Democrat positions for the most part - on Twitter, and visited Iowa last week to speak at a Democratic fundraiser and "explore a run for the presidency."