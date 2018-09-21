© Gage Skidmore/CC by-SA 2.0/MGN



President Donald Trump has delayed his order to declassify documents related to the FBI's surveillance of former campaign adviser Carter Page, and asked the Department of Justice to review the documents first.Trump said on Friday that he met with the Department of Justice,and has received calls from allies asking that the documents not be released, due to their sensitive intelligence content.The president said that he expects the Department's Inspector General to "move quickly" on reviewing the documents, and warned thatTrump's original order to declassify - issued Monday - instructed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Department of Justice - including the FBI - to immediately declassify pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court, used to justify surveillance of Carter Page, as well as "all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications."FISA warrants are usually used to request surveillance of foreign spies within the United States.Trump's declassification ordera former DOJ official who met with British spy Christopher Steele, author of the notorious and unverified "Trump dossier" funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign through the opposition research firm Fusion GPS. Ohr's wife, Nellie, was employed by Fusion GPS at the time.It also applied torelated to the Russia investigation.Strzok and Page, who had been having an affair at the time, exchanged a series of anti-Trump text messages in 2016, as they both worked on the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign.A June report by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that Page and Strzok's text conversation wasDemocrats and the intelligence community have both opposed declassifying the documents, saying that would interfere with Mueller's ongoing probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, and expose sources and methods.Trump's Republican allies have argued that the documents will show thatHouse Intelligence Committee chair Rep.Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday,Trump has broad authority to declassify government documents at a time of his choosing.