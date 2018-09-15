Justin Trudeau, The Canadian Stallion, is a man of tremendous integrity, depth and intellect. His former career as a substitute drama teacher has truly prepared him for the role of Prime Minister of Canada. Some may say he was elected because of his family name, others say it was because he promised to legalize marijuana, while others believe he was elected based off of his good looks. But I say Canadians saw within him the mind of a soon to be historic political philosopher.