Events are moving rapidly in Syria as Russian jets pound insurgent positions in Idlib Province and as the Syrian Army initiates a ground invasion which Damascus has described as coming in a "phased" approach.The White House responded to the Syrian and Russian bombing campaign byshould chemical weapons be used, and a day ago claimed And now America's top general has confirmedand is in currently in close discussion with the White House over the plans. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Saturday during a trip to India, according to Reuters However, Gen. Dunford noted that no decision has been made to intervene militarily in response to Idlib."But we are in a dialogue, a routine dialogue, with the president to make sure he knows where we are with regard to planning in the event that chemical weapons are used," he told a group of reporters.Dunford added in reference to his talks with President Trump: "He expects us to have military options and we have provided updates to him on the development of those military options."Trump had previously bombed Syria twice after allegations that Assad ordered a chemical weapons attack - in April 2017 and April 2018 - the former was in response to a claimed sarin attack on Idlib.White House officials haveWhen pressed by reporters over whether the US actually has intelligence to back its claims, Gen. Dunford responded , "I wouldn't comment on intelligence at all, in terms of what we have, what we don't have."Meanwhile in Idlib,, with Al Jazeera depicting locals preparing paper cups, bags and cotton, which are somehow supposed to serve as "chemical protective" gear.* * *Meanwhile Russia has cited its own intelligence saying that Syrian armed groups in Idlib are preparing for a staged chemical provocation, which Moscow says the West will use to justify a strike against Syrian government forces.Speaking to Newsweek ahead of this week's events, Syria analyst Joshua Landis said that- a surprising admission given his prominence as speaking from within the heart of the media foreign policy establishment.Landis said , "I don't know what to make of the U.S. and Russian war of words over the potential use of chemical weapons in Idlib. The final reports on the use of chemical weapons in Ghouta were not definitive."There was no evidence found for the use of nerve agents, but controversy over the use of chlorine gas, but the regime refused to let U.N. inspectors in to test for chemical weapons until after a lengthy delay, which was suspicious," he concluded.