With weeks of preparation, on the tactical, strategic, infowar, and diplomatic fronts, the Russian and Syrian air forces launched their first sorties tonight, with bombers and assault planes attacking terrorist held positions between Hama and Idlib.It is expected, barring a major U.S counter-attack to protect their own assets, that the Syrian and Russian forces will heavily bombardment specific targets throughout the night, and into the early morning ours of September 9th.SAA and allied forces have been making simultaneous preparations for the ground assault which will likely commence tomorrow.One such was a former hospital, fortunately that this premises was being used as a base of operations by terrorist groups was recorded on video,In the weeks leading up to today, both the US and Russia scrambled massive naval fleets into the Mediterranean, as a means to deter each other from any successful action.After securing an international coalition to support the final liberation of Idlib, and after having fought with some success in the UN to preclude any prejudgment to the effect that only Syria could be capable of pulling off a chemical attack,With the United States, Britain and France all reportedlyand threatening use of force on a scale far larger than that of the attack carried out in April 2018,to deter a potential second Western attack.Russian media said officially, that they were fully expecting a false flag or hoax chemical weapons attack to take place in Idlib, even going so far as to name the date as September 8th,While Russia has previously tolerated Western interventions against Damascus on a small scale, namely token missile strikes initiated with prior warning and with apparent coordination with Syria and Russia, which were further blunted by Syria's own air defences, a larger strike which could have a significant impact on the outcome of the war - at a time when Damascus' forces and those of its allies prepare for a major ground offensive against the Jihadist held province of Idlib - could well cross a red line which would lead to Russian intervention on the side of its Middle Eastern ally.As the US prepares its last ditch effort to derail the final destruction of Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, in their hopes to stop the liberation of Idlib, the Atlantic CouncilIn the lead-up, two days ago, Russian, Turkish, and Iranian leadership met to discuss an agreement to see this operation carried out with as few problems as possible.Russian president Vladimir Putin told a summit on Friday the 7th, which decided how these countries would relate to the Syrian government during the last major terrorist stronghold, Idlib."The legitimate Syrian government has a right and must eventually take under control all of its national territories," Putin told Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit.The Russian leader said it was important to begin work on a political settlement in Syria "as soon as possible" and urged Iran and Turkey to ramp up their coordination with Russia of their countries' foreign and defence ministries and security services.Putin said "terrorist elements" continued to "stage provocations" and use drones in Idlib.the Russian president said.The three leaders determined the future of Idlib amid growing fears of a humanitarian disaster. The three countries are guarantors of the Astana process, a track of talks launched after Russia's game-changing 2015 military intervention which has eclipsed the failed Western-backed Geneva negotiations led by the United Nations.While the US appears to have exhausted all options,it has been generally and publicly understood for some time thatThis is despite the US's intervention in the country being initially based on fighting ISIS and Al Qaeda, even though the intervention was started without the consent of the Syrian government,