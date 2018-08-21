© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

An 18-19-year-old man took issue with a nightclub guard in Cambrai, (Nord prefecture) France, AFP reported. After a row with security, he got into a car and rammed it into a nearby crowd.The young man suspected of ramming his car into the crowd near a nightclub in Cambrai, (Nord) France after a dispute with security personnel, was taken into custody Sunday, AFP reported, citing its sources.At least seven people were injured as a result of the offense, including the guard.and have been taken by helicopter to hospitals in Lille and Valenciennes.The assault took place during the night from Saturday into Sunday around 4:30 a.m local time (2:30 a.m. GMT), the media specified.and, when he could not enter the club, he rammed into people around it.An investigation into the attack has been opened.