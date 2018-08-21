France nightclub attack car ram
© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
An 18-19-year-old man took issue with a nightclub guard in Cambrai, (Nord prefecture) France, AFP reported. After a row with security, he got into a car and rammed it into a nearby crowd.

The young man suspected of ramming his car into the crowd near a nightclub in Cambrai, (Nord) France after a dispute with security personnel, was taken into custody Sunday, AFP reported, citing its sources.

At least seven people were injured as a result of the offense, including the guard. Two of the injured persons are reportedly in critical condition and have been taken by helicopter to hospitals in Lille and Valenciennes.

The assault took place during the night from Saturday into Sunday around 4:30 a.m local time (2:30 a.m. GMT), the media specified. The attacker was reportedly drunk and, when he could not enter the club, he rammed into people around it.

An investigation into the attack has been opened.