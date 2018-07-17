While the mainstream media did cursorily cover the two releases, virtually none of the coverage was aimed at the most damning revelations, which included the fact that two U.S. soldiers in separate locations uncovered cryptographic messages indicating that President Kennedy was going to be assassinated, prior to his murder in Dallas.
Ominously, both of these soldiers were subsequently institutionalized after attempting to get the information they had uncovered to authorities.
The first case involves an army code breaker named Eugene V. Dinkin.
U.S. Army Private First Class Eugene Dinkin served in Metz, France, in the 599th Ordinance Group and worked in the cryptography section of his unit. His duties at Metz reportedly included deciphering cable traffic from the European Commands, NATO, etc.
A report by Citizens for Truth About the Kennedy Assassination (CTAKA) explained:
On September, 1963, Dinkin noticed material in the Army newspaper, Stars and Stripes, and other print publications, that was negative toward the president and his policies and implied that he was a weak president in dealing with the Russians. The examples that he found became more negative, the suggestion being that if he were removed as president it would be a good thing. By mid-October Dinkin had found enough information - some of it subliminal - that he was convinced that a plot was in the works. One driven by some high-ranking members of the military, some right-wing economic groups, and with support by some national media outlets...Dinkin gathered his evidentiary material in late October 1963, which included psychological sets he had uncovered that he believed were being used to induce a specific state of mind into citizens' consciousness regarding President Kennedy in the run-up to his assassination and he went to the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg in an effort to meet with Mr. Cunningham, the Chargé d'Affaires.
Dinkin's studies forced him to conclude that the plot would happen around November 28, 1963, and that the assassination would be blamed on "a Communist or a Negro". He then sent a registered letter to Attorney General Robert Kennedy. When he got no reply, he decided on other options.
Despite Dinkin informing Cunningham by phone that he had important information about a plot to assassinate Kennedy, Cunningham refused to meet with him or look at his evidentiary data.
Upon returning to Metz, his superiors informed him that he was scheduled to undergo a psychological evaluation on November 5, 1963. Dinkin then decided he had to leave his unit and go to Geneva, Switzerland, in an attempt to get this information to someone that could potentially assist in thwarting the assassination attempt.
Despite unsuccessfully attempting to speak to the editor of the newspaper, Geneva Diplomat, and a Newsweek reporter, who refused to listen to the information, Dinkin was able to speak to the secretary for Time-Life who was located in Zurich.
The documents reveal that on November 6, 1963, Dinkin went to the press room of the United Nations office in Geneva, where he informed reporters about the assassination plot.
Reporter, Alex des Fontaines, a freelancer for Time-Life and Radio Canada, later told authorities that he and a female reporter both recalled Dinkin discussing the evidence he had uncovered regarding an assassination plot. In fact, the information from Dinkin actually prompted Des Fontaines to file the story on November 26, 1963.
Additionally, an FBI Airtel from the Paris Legation to FBI Director Hoover of February 27, 1964, provides evidence that the FBI was aware of Dinkin's information, as the Airtel notes that on November 8, 1963-over two weeks before Kennedy's assassination-a message containing references to Dinkin's activities noted that his statements and actions had apparently received considerable publicity.
The documents reveal that despite a wide range of U.S. government officials being made aware of Dinkin's information, they all failed to report the assassination plot to the White House or Secret Service.
Dinkin was placed in detention upon his return on November 8 and held until November 13-when he was taken to Landstuhl Hospital in Germany for a psychological evaluation, and was subsequently transferred to Walter Reed Naval Hospital, where he was held for four months until he was discharged.
While Dinkin was being detained, a man who claimed to be from the Department of Defense visited him and asked him for the data he had collected regarding the assassination plot. Dinkin reportedly told the man where the papers were located. Upon his release, he realized that all of his data he had collected had been taken.
In an interview with FBI agents, he said he believed that there had been a plot perpetrated by a "military group," and abetted by newspaper personnel working with the group that plotted to assassinate President Kennedy.
In a completely separate case, two newly released CIA documents reveal that prior to November 1963, Air Force Sergeant David Christensen, who was stationed at Kirknewton, Scotland, intercepted communications that an assassination attempt would be made on President Kennedy.
The documents reveal that Christensen, while stationed at a CIA listening post at an RAF base, reportedly intercepted communications about a plot to assassinate Kennedy-but few other substantive details surrounding exactly what he heard are available.
After hearing something he clearly was not intended to hear, and trying to get it sent to NSA, Christensen, like Dinkin, was reportedly committed to a mental health institution.
The fact that the cases of these two separate U.S. servicemen were withheld for over 50 years after the assassination clearly leads one to believe that this information was withheld for a reason. If these were two cranks, then why would these reports only be surfacing after 50 years?
The testimony of these men was hidden and kept secret for 50 years, as what they heard clearly implied a plot that went well beyond the single-gunman theory of the Warren Commission.
Surely pulling together information about who was involved in classifying the myriad of "troublesome" information would go far to help determine what sort of conspiracies, etc. might have existed.