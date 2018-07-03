Society's Child
Most of us think it's silly to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a children's lit award
Wilder wrote about her childhood experiences in a 19th century pioneer family. Perhaps her most famous book, Little House on the Prairie, describes Native Americans as "wild animals" and includes characters who believed "the only good Indian was a dead Indian."
Despite these references (and others like them), most people in America probably think removing Wilder's name from an award for Children's literature is silly. The majority of us have been raised in a Christian tradition (over 70% of us still claim a Christian identity), and we've read many of the biblical narratives. As a result, we understand an important distinction that seems lost on those who decided to rename the award:
We understand the difference between descriptive and prescriptive literature.
The Old and New Testaments include both types of prose. The biblical authors described the adulterous activity of King David (2 Samuel 11) and the polygamous lifestyle of King Solomon (1 Kings 11:3), for example, without prescribing these behaviors for their readers. The Bible describes people who engaged in a variety of sinful activities, but Christians who read these passages understand we are not to emulate this behavior.
Similarly, the New Testament authors described early believers who sold all their personal belongings, attended temple on a daily basis, and met together in homes (Acts 2:44-46), without prescribing this behavior for subsequent generations. Christians recognize these first century descriptions are simply that: descriptions of the first century. They are not mandates for future behavior.
If you were exposed to Christian scripture growing up, you probably understand this important distinction. Sometimes an author denounces a belief or behavior (prescribing a better alternative), and sometimes an author pronounces a belief or behavior (describing what someone believed or practiced without endorsing it). This is true for the ancient biblical authors and it is also true for Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Comment: The difference between descriptive and prescriptive language is not something the Christians have a monopoly on - any reasoning thinking individual should be able to tell the difference between these things. But as the leftists get more and more extreme, nuance goes out the window and any reference to anything 'against the rules' needs to be eradicated. Any description of racism therefore becomes racist.
